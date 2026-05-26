SiriusPoint Strengthens London Market Specialty Division with Launch of Crisis Solutions Platform and Senior Appointments

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or “the Company”), a global specialty underwriter, today announced the launch of a new Crisis Solutions class of business within its London Market Specialty division. Paul Beattie and Ed Winter have been appointed as joint Heads of Crisis Solutions to lead the new offering.

Ed joins SiriusPoint from Markel and Paul from Talbot Underwriting, with both set to join on December 1, 2026. They bring deep underwriting expertise, a strong track record of building and scaling portfolios, and well-established relationships across the crisis solutions market. They will report to SiriusPoint’s Head of Marine, Chris Fenn.

The Crisis Solutions team will initially focus on war, political violence, and terrorism risks, reflecting growing demand for protection in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment. The offering will be written through SiriusPoint Syndicate 1945, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to Lloyd’s as its platform of choice for London market specialty business.

Chris Fenn, Head of Marine at SiriusPoint, said: “The launch of Crisis Solutions reflects both our ambition to grow Syndicate 1945 and our commitment to supporting the Lloyd’s market with differentiated capability. Ed and Paul are two of the most established and well-regarded underwriters in this space, each with a proven track record of building successful books. Bringing them together is a defining moment for both the market and SiriusPoint, giving us the scale, expertise and credibility from day one to build a disciplined, durable portfolio.”

The Crisis Solutions team will be based in London, with plans to build out underwriting, exposure management and claims capabilities, supporting the Crisis Solutions business and SiriusPoint’s next phase of growth within the London Market Specialty division.

David Govrin, Group President and CEO of Global Reinsurance & London Market Specialty at SiriusPoint, said: “The launch of Crisis Solutions and the hiring of Ed and Paul shortly after the establishment of our London Market Specialty division reflect our ambition to grow our position in the specialty classes where global clients have always sought the innovation, product expertise, and capacity of the London Market. This launch reflects a sustained increase in demand for crisis management solutions, as geopolitical tensions and conflict events continue to drive greater awareness of these risks. This is the first step in our long-term strategy to invest in the London Market in areas where we see both demand and opportunity.”

The new class complements SiriusPoint’s existing marine and specialty lines, particularly in areas such as ports and terminals, and specie, where terrorism and political violence exposures are increasingly relevant. By building in-house expertise, the Company aims to broaden its product offering and support growth across adjacent lines of business.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, Fitch and S&P, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Natalie King, SiriusPoint

Natalie.King@siriuspt.com

+44 7707 288817