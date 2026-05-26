Firefly Aerospace Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock





CEDAR PARK, Texas, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced the commencement of a public offering of its common stock by Firefly and certain selling stockholders (the “Offering”). Firefly is offering 4,000,000 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders are offering 8,000,000 shares of common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. Firefly intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to support growth of core business and recently awarded programs and initiatives. Firefly will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

The proposed Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read that prospectus and other documents Firefly has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Firefly and the proposed Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to this proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and other statements regarding Firefly’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “enable,” “demonstrate,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target”, “intends,” “support,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of our ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, the forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, which risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events; etc.

Media Contact

press@fireflyspace.com

Investor Relations

investors@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfaecc3a-2089-4d88-9bf9-e0dde7a93249