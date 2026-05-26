Lands' End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Enhanced Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. This Enhanced Earnings Conference Call will also include discussion of the Company’s strategy following the closing of its joint venture transaction with WHP Global and the potential value creation opportunities from that transaction.

A news release and investor presentation will be issued before the call and also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section. An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 9, 2026.

Management will be available to meet in person with covering analysts following the call. Analysts should prearrange with the Company’s investor relations contacts.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offer products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels and Company Operated stores. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com