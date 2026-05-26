Dentsply Sirona Continues to Expand U.S. Distribution Network to Strengthen Access to its Digital Dentistry Solutions Across Key Regional Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsply Sirona (Nasdaq: XRAY), the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, today announced the strengthening of its U.S. distribution footprint through an expanded partnership with Nashville Dental, Inc (NDI), a leading independent dental distributor serving the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

As of August 1, 2026, NDI’s portfolio will include Dentsply Sirona’s full range of connected technology solutions, including the CEREC system, Primescan intraoral scanners, and digital imaging solutions. This expansion allows dental practices across a nine-state territory to access the company’s advanced digital dentistry technologies through an additional trusted local distributor.

“As demand for digital dentistry continues to evolve, expanding access through trusted, regionally embedded distributors remains a priority,” said Mark Bezjak, Group Vice President, Americas, Dentsply Sirona. “This agreement advances the execution of our connected technology strategy in the U.S. by bringing integrated solutions closer to customers through proven local partners.”

NDI, a long-established, full-service organization with a strong presence across multiple Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic markets, provides comprehensive support spanning equipment technology, installation, service, and practice advisory services. By expanding its technology portfolio, the company will offer customers broader access to digitally connected workflows, while maintaining localized service and support.

The agreement underscores Dentsply Sirona’s continued focus on strengthening its U.S. go-to-market model through a balanced mix of direct and indirect channels, designed to support growth, improve customer accessibility, and drive adoption of digitally integrated dental solutions.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

Dentsply Sirona Press Contact:

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Brand

Publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com | www.dentsplysirona.com

Dentsply Sirona Investors:

Wade Moody

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com