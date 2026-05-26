Caswell Plumbing and Heating Recognized as Top Rated Plumber in Framingham, MA by Best of 2026 BusinessRate

Framingham, MA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a marketplace where reliability is currency and trust is everything, Caswell Plumbing and Heating has earned a standout distinction: being named a Top Rated Plumber in Framingham, Massachusetts by Best of 2026 BusinessRate. This recognition reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality plumbing and heating services backed by decades of experience and a strong reputation across Middlesex County.

Caswell Plumbing and Heating in Framingham, Massachusetts

Serving both residential and commercial clients throughout Framingham and surrounding communities, Caswell Plumbing and Heating has built its name on dependable service, expert craftsmanship, and a customer-first philosophy. With more than 25 years of industry experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including drain cleaning, water heater installation and repair, leak detection, gas line repair, and full plumbing system installations.

The Best of 2026 BusinessRate award highlights businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in service delivery, customer satisfaction, and professional integrity. For Caswell Plumbing and Heating, this recognition is less of a milestone and more of a reflection of their everyday standard.

From emergency plumbing solutions available around the clock to preventative maintenance services designed to save homeowners time and money, the company has positioned itself as a trusted partner for property owners throughout the region. Their ability to combine responsiveness with technical expertise ensures that customers receive not only quick fixes, but long-term solutions that enhance system performance and reliability.

Caswell Plumbing and Heating’s team of skilled technicians is known for its attention to detail and commitment to safety. Whether addressing a simple faucet leak or managing complex heating system repairs, the company emphasizes precision, professionalism, and clear communication at every stage of the job. Their approach has earned them consistent praise from customers who value both the quality of work and the overall service experience. Check out the companies Facebook Page to learn more: https://www.facebook.com/caswellplumbing/

The company’s service area spans multiple communities across Middlesex County, including Framingham, Newton, Natick, Waltham, Marlborough, and beyond. This wide reach allows Caswell Plumbing and Heating to support a diverse range of clients while maintaining the personalized service of a local, community-focused business.

Owner Tim Caswell credits the company’s success not only to technical expertise, but to the relationships built with customers over the years.

“This recognition means a great deal to our entire team,” said Tim Caswell, owner of Caswell Plumbing and Heating. “We’ve always believed that doing honest work and treating customers with respect is the foundation of everything we do. The support we’ve received from homeowners and businesses throughout Middlesex County has been incredible, and we’re truly grateful to be part of such a strong and supportive community. This award belongs just as much to our customers as it does to us.”

That sense of community connection continues to fuel the company’s growth. Rather than chasing rapid expansion, Caswell Plumbing and Heating has focused on delivering consistent, high-quality service that keeps customers coming back—and referring others. It’s a strategy that has quietly but effectively turned the company into one of the most trusted plumbing providers in the region.

In an industry where emergencies can happen at any time, reliability is not just a benefit—it’s a necessity. Caswell Plumbing and Heating meets that need with prompt response times, skilled workmanship, and a commitment to getting the job done right the first time. Their emphasis on preventative maintenance also helps customers avoid costly repairs and extend the life of their plumbing and heating systems.

As the company looks ahead, the team remains focused on continuing to raise the bar for service excellence while strengthening its ties to the local community. The Best of 2026 BusinessRate award serves as both recognition of past achievements and motivation for the future. Visit their website to learn more at https://caswellhomeservices.com or call (508) 875-7586.

About Caswell Plumbing and Heating

Caswell Plumbing and Heating is a trusted plumbing and heating service provider based in Framingham, Massachusetts. With over 25 years of experience, the company offers a full range of residential and commercial services including plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, water heater services, gas line repair, and heating system solutions. Known for its reliability, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Caswell Plumbing and Heating proudly serves Framingham and surrounding communities throughout Middlesex County.

Press Inquiries

Tim Caswell

info [at] caswellhomeservices.com

(508) 875-7586

https://caswellhomeservices.com

945 Concord St

Framingham, MA 01701

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SHpwKLAhNPg