INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in ChampionX Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – CHX

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether ChampionX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 14, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired ChampionX securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

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A Complaint has filed on behalf of investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period, alleging that the defendants failed to disclose material information, which artificially deflated the price of ChampionX common stock.

Per the allegations of the Complaint, on February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited non-public offer from Schlumberger Limited to purchase all the outstanding shares of ChampionX for $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, Schlumberger raised its offer to $37.80 per share. The ChampionX class action lawsuit alleges that while these offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, ChampionX was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by Schlumberger. ChampionX had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Schlumberger or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock from unsuspecting investors.

During the Class Period, ChampionX’s average stock price was $33.32 per share. On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with Schlumberger. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with Schlumberger acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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