INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sigma Lithium Corporation - SGML

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sigma Lithium Corporation (“Sigma Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGML). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sigma Lithium and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On January 8, 2026, Bank of America (“BofA”) downgraded Sigma Lithium to Underperform from Neutral, citing unresolved operational and liquidity issues. BofA asserted that management has not yet provided clarity on the resumption of mining or receipt of cash from prepayments, both of which are crucial to alleviating balance sheet concerns.

Following the downgrade, Sigma Lithium’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $13.30 per share on January 8, 2026.

Then, on May 18, 2026, Bloomberg reported that a Brazilian judge ordered the Company’s Sigma Mineração subsidiary to deposit 50 million reais with a court in the next 10 days to ensure it covers alleged damages linked to its Grota do Cirilo lithium operation. The judge ruled that accounts of dust, tremors, cracks in homes, and constant noise in connection with the operation showed “a situation of massive violation of human dignity” in the nearby communities.

On this news, Sigma Lithium’s stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 12.25%, to close at $14.76 per share on May 18, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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