INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Upwork Inc. - UPWK

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Upwork Inc. (“Upwork” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPWK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Upwork and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, Upwork announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, revealing that its number of active clients had declined and that gross service volume was approximately flat year-over-year. During the earnings call held the same day, Upwork disclosed that “accelerated AI adoption degraded the volume of client activity on the low end, impacting contracts of $500 and below.”

On this news, Upwork’s stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 16.9%, to close at $8.82 per share on May 8, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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