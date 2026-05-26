INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - PBH

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (“Prestige” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PBH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Prestige and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 13, 2026, Prestige announced fourth quarter and full year 2026 earnings, disclosing that “for fiscal ‘26, revenues decreased 4.5% organically versus the prior year” and “[t]otal company adjusted gross margin of 55.6% for the year was approximately flat to 55.8% in the prior year.” In the associated earnings call, the Company’s CEO Ron Lombardi revealed that “in Q4, Clear Eyes sales were below expectations due to delayed shipments and production shutdowns ahead of line updates.”

On this news, Prestige’s stock price fell $5.88 per share, or 11.35%, to close at $45.93 per share on May 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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