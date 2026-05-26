Canadian Pilot Joins Global Emergency Response as DRC Ebola Outbreak Surpasses 1,000 Cases

GUELPH, ON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Canadian pilot with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) Canada has successfully executed a critical evacuation flight from the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The vital mission comes amid an escalating international emergency response to contain a rapidly expanding outbreak driven by a rare variant of the Ebola virus.

The operation was conducted through an existing MAF program based in Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri Province. Operating closely in coordination with public health officials and government authorities, MAF pilot Dominic Villeneuve, originally from Kamloops, B.C., flew a frontline medical family to safety in neighbouring Uganda after an American missionary doctor tested positive for the virus.

The physician, who had been working at the remote Nyankunde Hospital, was evacuated separately to Germany for specialized treatment. Passengers on the flight piloted by Villeneuve included the doctor’s wife (a physician as well), their children, and another doctor who sustained direct exposure to the virus. MAF flight crews also conducted an earlier evacuation for an additional missionary family in the region.

The evacuation flights come as the rapidly evolving epidemic dominates international news headlines. On May 16, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the crisis a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, followed immediately by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention declaring a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

“Operating from our base in Bunia, our team has immediately deployed MAF’s established Ebola Management protocols,” said Villeneuve. “All of our staff are healthy, safe, and executing strict mitigation measures. Every flight is conducted under strict adherence to recommended policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our passengers and crews. We are tracking this outbreak in real-time and stand ready to adapt our aviation response as the situation develops.”

This marks the 17th recorded Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976, highlighting the chronic, recurring nature of the virus in Central Africa. Reflecting their deep historical commitment to the region, MAF personnel have provided critical logistical support during six of these historical outbreaks. However, international health agencies are especially concerned by this resurgence because it is driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain. While two approved vaccines exist to fight the more common Zaire strain, there is currently no approved vaccine or therapeutic treatment for this new variant.

“When crises of this magnitude hit, our international fellowship acts as a coordinated body,” said Brad Bell, Chief Executive Officer of MAF Canada. “Through our partnerships with other NGOs and local hospitals, Canadian pilots like Dominic can plug directly into mature, deeply rooted frontline infrastructure. MAF has stood in solidarity with the Congolese people through many health crises since 1961. When circumstances escalate, our commitment is to maintain a safe, steady presence, providing the reliable logistical expertise that frontline health workers and local institutions need to do their vital work.”

This long-term dedication to remain on the field is a practical reflection of the gospel in action. Even when facing a pathogen as severe as Ebola, known for rapid transmission, aggressive attack on the human body, and devastating mortality rates, MAF remains committed to its mandate of sharing help, hope, and healing. The organization has consulted extensively with global health experts and leveraged deep institutional experience to implement security measures that prioritize staff safety. Working in close partnership with local hospitals, churches, and government leaders, MAF maintains an uninterrupted presence through adversity so cut-off communities know they are supported, valued, and remembered.

Today, the global organization operates major regional networks across the DRC, partnering with 13 missionary families and over 35 Congolese staff members to keep cut-off communities connected to vital infrastructure and resources.

Reflecting on the ongoing emergency response, Villeneuve requested global solidarity, adding, “Please pray for those who have been impacted by the resurgence of Ebola and for quick containment and elimination.”

Interview opportunities with Brad Bell, CEO of MAF Canada, are available. Contact Laura Carroll (laura@grafmartin.com) for more information.

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About Mission Aviation Fellowship Canada

Mission Aviation Fellowship is a Christian ministry that operates over 120 aircraft in 29 countries worldwide. MAF transports Christian workers, patients, relief workers, community supplies, and medical aid to the world’s most remote regions and places of deepest human need. Operating for over 80 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship has developed into a worldwide team of specialists; over 450 missionary staff families, including roughly 50 Canadians and their families, serve in both technical and support roles. Our mission is to serve together to bring help, hope, and healing through aviation; our vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ. To learn more, visit maf.ca.

About Brad Bell

Brad Bell is the President and Chief Executive Officer of MAF Canada. Prior to his leadership role at MAF Canada, Bell spent 25 years as a tech entrepreneur and executive, serving as the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Campana Systems Inc., a Waterloo-based healthcare software firm. A graduate of Math Computer Science from the University of Waterloo and Emmanuel Bible College, Bell combines decades of technical corporate expertise with a deep life-long commitment to Christian missions and non-profit board governance.

About Dominic Villeneuve

Born and raised in Kamloops, British Columbia, Dominic Villeneuve is a specialized missionary pilot currently serving with MAF Canada in the DRC. Compelled by a lifelong passion for aviation and a deep commitment to Christian ministry, Villeneuve studied at Prairie College to prepare for frontline service. Prior to his deployment to Central Africa, he gained extensive experience flying into remote, isolated northern communities in Manitoba and Ontario. Today, based in Bunia, DRC, Villeneuve uses his expertise to provide a critical logistical lifeline and to share hope with isolated communities.







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