INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. - AWI

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (“Armstrong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AWI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Armstrong and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 24, 2026, Armstrong reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. During the Company’s earnings call, Armstrong disclosed that “volumes in the quarter were softer than we expected” and that it “did not see the normal bounce back after reopening.” Armstrong also discussed project timing issues in its Architectural Specialties segment, stating that “there were five good sized projects” that were delayed and that those projects “not only fell out of the quarter, they fell out of the year.” The Company further stated that it “really did not have the operating leverage in the fourth quarter based on these project push outs” and described the impact as creating an “air pocket” in its results.

On this news, Armstrong’s stock price fell $18.53 per share, or approximately 10%, to close at $174.30 per share on February 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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