TIFIN Australia Launches to Accelerate AI-Powered Wealth Innovation in the Region

BOULDER, Colo. and SYDNEY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIFIN.AI , an AI platform for wealth, today announced the launch of TIFIN Australia, marking a significant step in the firm’s continued global expansion and its mission to use artificial intelligence to improve financial outcomes worldwide. The launch builds on the firm’s international growth, following its expansion into Japan and India, and reflects the company’s commitment to combining its global expertise in AI for wealth with strong local leadership and partnerships.

TIFIN Australia is a joint venture between TIFIN.AI and an experienced executive team led by Marcus Price, former CEO of Iress and Pexa, as Executive Chairman, and Justin Schmitt, former COO of Iress, as CEO. TIFIN Australia will operate independently under Price’s leadership. TIFIN Australia aims to bring artificial intelligence technology solutions that are used and proven in the US and other leading markets to Australia. This will deliver new cutting edge tools and technology to the Australian wealth market.

TIFIN Australia will focus on delivering AI-native solutions for financial advisors, wealth managers, and enterprises across the Australian market, enabling personalized, scalable, and effective financial advice.

“Australia represents a sophisticated and rapidly evolving wealth market where technology and advice are converging in powerful ways,” said Marcus Price, Executive Chairman of TIFIN Australia. “TIFIN’s AI capabilities will transform how advice is delivered - making it more personalized, scalable, and impactful for both advisors and clients. I’m excited to help bring this vision to life in the region.”

“Our mission has always been to leverage AI to help more people with better wealth outcomes,” said Vinay Nair, Founder and Chairman of TIFIN.AI. “That need is a global one. With TIFIN Australia, we are combining our expertise in verticalizing AI for wealth with seasoned local leadership to bring solutions tailored to the Australian ecosystem.”

“We are focused on partnering closely with forward-thinking firms in Australia to embed AI into the fabric of advice, operations, and client engagement,” said Brooke Juniper, COO of TIFIN.AI and a Director of TIFIN Australia.

About TIFIN.AI

TIFIN.AI is an AI platform for wealth, asset management, and insurance. The company builds agentic workforces to augment functions across wealth. Its systems connect data, software and workflows, with the goal of delivering better wealth outcomes for more people.

About TIFIN

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN ’s companies include TIFIN.AI , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN AMP, and TIFIN Give . TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

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Tanya Bhasin

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