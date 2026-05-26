Belo Sun Announces 2026 Shareholder Meeting Voting Results and Corporate Update

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) today is pleased to announce that each of the six individuals nominated for election as a director of Belo Sun at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2026 (the “Meeting”), was elected.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election of directors based on the following vote:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Clovis Torres 99.69% 0.31% Ben Buckingham 99.93% 0.07% Peter Nixon 98.32% 1.68% Rui Botica Santos 91.06% 8.94% Boris De Vries 99.93% 0.07% Eduardo Jorge Ledsham 99.64% 0.36%

The Company is pleased to welcome Eduardo Jorge Ledsham to the Board of Directors. Mr. Ledsham is a senior mining executive with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development, and operations across South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. He currently serves as CEO of Bahia Mineração (BAMIN), where he leads the implementation of the Pedra de Ferro Integrated Iron Ore Project in the state of Bahia, Brazil. Previously, Mr. Ledsham served as Director President of the Brazilian Geological Survey (CPRM) and spent 26 years at Vale S.A., where he rose to the position of Executive Director of Global Mineral Exploration, Technology, Development and Implementation of Capital Projects and Energy. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and MBAs in Finance from IBMEC and in Management from Fundação Dom Cabral.

Shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company’s auditors, with 0.15% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the Company’s share incentive equity plan and all unallocated entitlements (the “Equity Incentive Plan”), with 88.42% in favour and 11.58% against.

A total of 268,413,704 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 47.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Belo Sun's Board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

Corporate Update

Belo Sun announces that, effective May 26, 2026, the Company has changed its registered and head office address to 155 University Avenue., Suite 720, Toronto, ON M5H 3B7. All corporate correspondence should be directed to the Company at its new address.

Belo Sun also appointed Kenny Choi as Corporate Secretary of the Company, replacing Neil Said.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at info@belosun.com or 1-888-516-4171.

Caution regarding forward-looking information: