Rain commits $100 million in liquidity ahead of V2 launch and World Cup expansion, becoming third largest prediction market globally by TVL







The capital commitment powers Rain’s upcoming V2 launch ahead of the FIFA World Cup, establishing one of the deepest liquidity foundations in prediction markets and positioning Rain alongside industry leaders Polymarket and Kalshi

PANAMA CITY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain , the decentralized prediction markets protocol, announces a $100 million liquidity commitment to support the launch of Rain V2 ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, one of the largest expected global events for prediction market activity. The liquidity injection will also be completed by then.

The liquidity initiative is designed to provide deep market depth and scalable infrastructure for users, traders, developers, and applications launching on Rain during the World Cup cycle and beyond. Rain will inject $100M directly into the ecosystem’s liquidity pools, divided to $50M in USDT and $50M in RAIN tokens.

With this move, Rain becomes one of the top three largest prediction market ecosystems globally by Total Value Locked (TVL), alongside Polymarket and Kalshi, two of the dominant players currently leading the sector.

The announcement marks the emergence of a major new player in prediction markets at a time when the category is rapidly entering mainstream adoption across sports, politics, finance, and real-world forecasting.

Unlike centralized competitors, Rain is built as a fully decentralized and permissionless infrastructure layer where anyone can create prediction markets on any topic. Developers, communities, companies, and AI agents can launch custom forecasting applications, public or private markets, and localized experiences across all languages without centralized approval.

Rain’s upcoming V2 protocol introduces major infrastructure upgrades focused on scalability, liquidity efficiency, and trading performance ahead of the World Cup. One of the key additions is a new on-chain order book designed for both users and professional market makers, enabling deeper liquidity, larger trade execution, and a more advanced trading experience across the ecosystem.

The protocol also leverages AI-powered systems for market creation, categorization, moderation, and resolution workflows, helping enable scalable global forecasting markets across virtually any category or language.

“This is a defining moment for Rain and decentralized prediction markets,” said Roy Shaham, CEO of Rain. “The World Cup is expected to bring massive global attention to prediction markets, and Rain V2 is being built to support that scale from day one. Committing $100 million in liquidity positions Rain among the largest players in the space and signals the beginning of a new era for decentralized forecasting infrastructure.”

“Until now, the market has largely been dominated by a very small number of players. Rain changes that dynamic. We are building an open protocol where anyone, from individual users to AI agents and global applications, can create and participate in markets across any language, topic, or region.”

Rain’s real time TVL data on Dune can be viewed here: https://dune.com/rain_predictions/rain

About Rain: Rain is a decentralized prediction markets protocol designed to power the next generation of forecasting applications. Built on Arbitrum with account abstraction infrastructure, Rain enables seamless onboarding, gas abstraction, cross-chain deposits, and scalable market creation for both crypto-native and mainstream users.

Rain allows anyone to launch public or private prediction markets on virtually any subject, while developers can build fully customized forecasting platforms and niche applications on top of the protocol. The platform supports multilingual experiences, AI-powered market infrastructure, and deep liquidity designed for large-scale global events.

For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one

Media Contact:

Panama

pr@rain.one

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