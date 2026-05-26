Jackery Brings the Explorer 1500 Ultra and the Explorer 600v2 to Australia — Built for the Outdoors, Ready for Wherever Life Takes You

From professional-grade ruggedness to ultra-portable everyday power — Jackery brings two new solutions to Australia, built for how Australians live and explore

A IP65-rated power station delivering industry-leading all-weather protection, next-generation

SYDNEY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in portable power and green energy solutions, today announces the Australian launch of two solar generators: the Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra and the Jackery Explorer 600v2 . Together, they represent Jackery’s expanding commitment to the Australian market, offering solutions across a range of power needs, from professional-grade ruggedness to lightweight everyday portability.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra is a premium power solution built for the adventures that define Australian life — from coastal camping and remote four-wheel driving to off-grid station stays and weekend escapes into the bush. Alongside it, the Explorer 600v2 brings next-generation LiFePO4 technology into a compact, ultra-portable form factor, ideal for day trips, van life, and keeping devices powered on the go.





“The Explorer 1500 Ultra represents a different level of intention in how we design and build power solutions,” said Steven Wang, Vice President of Americas & ANZ at Jackery. Australia has an incredible outdoor culture, and Australians have always pushed further, stayed longer, and demanded more from their gear. This product was engineered for people who never compromise — on performance, materials, or reliability. The Explorer 1500 Ultra reflects precision engineering and premium workmanship, while delivering the rugged capability that outdoor enthusiasts and professionals depend on in the field. The Explorer 600v2 brings that same Jackery commitment to quality into something you can grab and go. Together, they show the range of what we're building for Australia in 2026.”

The Explorer 1500 Ultra:

Ultra-durable. Built for extremes.

After more than a decade as a leader in the energy storage industry, Jackery saw firsthand that real-world power demands are far more punishing than laboratory testing suggests. From dust-filled workshops and off-road four-wheel driving to severe weather events such as floods and storms, many power stations struggle to perform outside controlled conditions. These real-world challenges drove the development of Jackery’s all-weather protected Ultra Series and the flagship debut of the Explorer 1500 Ultra.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra meets the industry’s highest dust-and-waterproof rating, IP65, ensuring dependable performance in environments ranging from dust-filled workshops to sand-swept deserts. With IPX5-level water protection, it is designed to withstand heavy rain and water splashes - an exceptional level of protection for a high-capacity power station. A thoughtfully engineered support arm silicone protective flap provides added defense against dust and moisture, even while the unit is in use.

Engineered for extreme conditions, the Explorer 1500 Ultra meets Level-9 seismic resistance standards and has passed a one-meter drop test, reinforcing its ultra rugged construction. The result is a power solution designed to perform where conditions are anything but forgiving.

Innovation-driven Design.

In the Explorer 1500 Ultra, Jackery introduces a fully redesigned chassis featuring a patented titanium-alloy multi-layer structure designed to enhance both water resistance and heat dissipation. A reengineered battery-inverter-thermal architecture fully seals and protects the battery while improving overall cooling efficiency. By relocating ventilation to the base of the unit, airflow is directed vertically through a turbine fan for more effective heat exchange, while the metal housing helps accelerate heat transfer and moisture evaporation.

Built with titanium alloy to balance strength and lightness, the Explorer 1500 Ultra weighs just 17.5 kg (38.6 lbs), making it the lightest IP65-rated power station in its class — nearly half the weight of some comparable models.

Extreme performance. Power unleashed.

Many electronic devices rated at 1,000 to1,800 watts require significantly higher surge power at startup, with surge duration varying depending on the device. To support real-world performance across demanding scenarios, the Explorer 1500 Ultra extends its 3,600W peak output duration by up to ten times compared to traditional power station designs, delivering stable, confident power even for high-demand equipment.

Beyond peak output, the Explorer 1500 Ultra is capable of sustaining a 2,000W output for up to 15 minutes—far exceeding what most power stations in its class are designed to deliver, and well beyond typical user expectations.

It is equipped with a 1,536Wh high-capacity battery and sub-20-millisecond UPS response time, providing flexible power support for both home backup and demanding outdoor use. Built with EV-grade LiFePO4 battery cells, it maintains up to 70% battery health after 4,000 charge cycles, delivering dependable performance for up to ten years of worry-free use.

Powered by Jackery’s exclusive ChargeShield™ 2.0 fast-charging technology, the Explorer 1500 Ultra delivers faster, safer charging, reaching a full recharge in as little as 1.5 hours. With support for up to 800W of solar input, it can be fully recharged via solar power in approximately 2.5 hours under optimal conditions.

With a versatile range of outputs—including two AC outlets, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a 12V car outlet—the Explorer 1500 Ultra makes it easy to power multiple devices at once, wherever power is needed most.

Precision-crafted. Built to last.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra reflects Jackery’s commitment to inside-out innovation, moving beyond conventional materials and manufacturing to deliver a design that balances refined aesthetics with purposeful engineering. The result is what Jackery considers an industrial masterpiece—one that seamlessly integrates form and function at every level. As a testament to this design excellence, the Explorer 1500 Ultra has been recognized with a Red Dot Design Award.

This commitment to design and durability is evident in features such as:

Beveled multi-faceted corner construction

A sculpted, angled form inspired by motorsport design, delivering a dynamic visual profile while enhancing impact protection.

Laser-etched top surface with dimensional light effects

Drawing inspiration from race-grade carbon fiber textures, the precision laser engraving increases surface friction to help keep items securely in place.

Industry-first detachable metal outer shell

Featuring exposed fasteners and a metal nameplate accent, the removable shell delivers a bold, industrial character with a premium, rugged finish.

Composite armored display

Constructed with a dual-layer PMMA and polycarbonate structure for enhanced scratch and impact resistance. The display remains intact after three consecutive 1.3-meter steel-ball drop tests.

Dual-side silicone impact buffers

Purpose-engineered to absorb impact energy while preserving both structural integrity and reliable performance.

For uncompromising professionals.

Defined by an uncompromising attention to detail, this philosophy shapes the design language of Jackery’s new Ultra Series and reflects an ongoing dialogue with users who demand exceptional performance and craftsmanship without compromise.

It is built for four-wheel drive adventurers tackling the outback and accessing remote fishing spots along the coastline; for professional outdoor filmmakers and content creators capturing extreme conditions in some of Australia’s most unforgiving environments; and for emergency responders and homeowners managing power outages during cyclone seasons, bushfire events, and severe storms.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra is capable of powering Starlink® systems in off-grid environments, helping maintain essential connectivity in extreme conditions. Based on internal testing, it can support up to 50 hours of Starlink Mini use, helping users stay connected wherever their pursuits take them.

The Explorer 600v2: Ultra-Portable Power for Everyday Adventures

The Explorer 600v2 is proof that great power doesn't have to be heavy. At just 6.4 kg, it's the world's lightest 600Wh LFP power station and 23% more compact than comparable units; small enough to toss in the boot, light enough to forget you're carrying it, and powerful enough to run your camp all night.

The Explorer 600v2 the ideal companion for weekend getaways, coastal road trips, music festivals, and van life adventures. With six ports, it powers fridges, lights, cameras, and phones all at once.

Built with a 6,000+ cycle LFP battery rated for a ten-year lifespan and backed by Jackery's 3+2 year extended warranty, the Explorer 600v2 is a long-term companion, not a disposable gadget. Exclusive ZeroDrain™ Technology means it loses no more than 5% charge over six months so it's always ready when you need it, even after sitting in the garage between trips.

Looking ahead.

The Australian launch of the Explorer 1500 Ultra and the Explorer 600v2 represents a significant milestone in Jackery’s broader brand evolution and its growing commitment to the Australian market. Looking ahead through 2026, Jackery will continue to bring new products to Australia throughout the year — built to meet the demands of Australian adventurers, tradespeople, and families alike. The company is advancing along two complementary priorities: accelerating product innovation shaped by real-world use cases, while deepening strategic partnerships to sharpen the identity and purpose of each product line.

Together, these efforts are expected to broaden Jackery’s offerings, strengthen how its products work together, and shape the brand’s next chapter—one defined by innovation, collaboration, and a long-term vision for the future of portable power.

High-resolution images and assets are available for download here .

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products — from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage — Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore — prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Rachel Stotts

Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e144333e-6e88-4fba-851c-f4729726b8ac