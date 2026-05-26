AMS Nellis Campus Welcomes New Principal and Announces Community Partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and 24 Apparel

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMS proudly announces the opening of its new Nellis Campus, alongside the appointment of Dr. Andrea Tee as the campus’ founding principal. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for The Academy of Math and Science commitment to student success, innovation, and strong community partnerships.

As an experienced school leader, Dr. Tee has demonstrated a deep commitment to student success, dedication to supporting and developing teachers as professionals, commitment to student belongingness and success, and student academic growth and achievement. She is widely respected and trusted by families, staff, and the community. As someone who has served and lives in the community, she has a vested interest in not only the success of this school for its students and families but for this community.

“Opening a new school is incredibly meaningful to me because it’s about creating opportunities for students and families from day one,” said Dr. Andrea Tee. “At the center of my work has always been a commitment to students and families. I believe all students deserve a safe, supportive environment with high expectations and caring adults who believe in the power of their potential. I’m excited to serve the AMS Nellis community and build something special together.”

Strengthening Student Support Through Community Partnerships

As part of its whole student approach to education, AMS Nellis is also proud to announce strategic partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and 24 Apparel, further enhancing support for students beyond the classroom.

The collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada will provide high-quality before and after-school care, and after-school programs, that offer students a safe, structured, and enriching environment. These programs, including STEM based activities, arts & crafts, and sports, will help AMS Nellis students with academic support, youth development, and character building.

In addition, AMS’s partnership with 24 Apparel will bring expanded opportunities for student and teacher enrichment, mentorship, and engagement through sports clinics, hosting spirit days, and teacher appreciation luncheons.

“People often say it takes a village to raise and educate a child, and throughout my career I’ve found that to be absolutely true,” said Dr. Andrea Tee. “A well-rounded education and strong systems of support are critical to our students’ success, and schools cannot do this work alone. We are proud to partner with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and Team 24, and we are continuing to expand our partnerships with organizations such as Clark County Community and Recreation Centers to help ensure both students and families have access to a broad system of supports, mentorship, and opportunities that help them thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

About the Organizations

Academy of Math and Science – Nellis:

AMS Nellis is a brand-new Title I K–8 public charter school in Las Vegas, Nevada, opening Fall 2026. AMS Nellis is part of the larger Academies of Math and Science network, which has served thousands of students across Arizona and Arkansas. AMS is known for its strong academic curriculum and commitment to character development and community partnerships.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada has been a trusted partner for families, providing kids and teens with a safe, supportive place to learn, grow, and belong. Through high-quality programs and caring relationships with trained staff and mentors, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada create environments where youth feel encouraged to try new things, develop life skills, and envision a bright future.

24 Apparel, LLC:

24 Apparel is a lifestyle and performance wear company dedicated to quality craftsmanship, community engagement, and athletic excellence. Through partnerships like this one, 24 Apparel empowers underserved schools and organizations to build a stronger foundation for youth development.

Families interested in learning more about the AMS Nellis campus, enrollment opportunities, or after-school programming are encouraged to visit https://enrollams.org/las-vegas/ or contact our enrollment team at (702) 603-6770.

For media inquiries and press credentials, please contact:

Caylee Migliorini

VP of Marketing

Academies of Math & Science | AMS Impact Group

3002 S Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

C: (623) 606-7278 cmigliorini@amsimpact.com