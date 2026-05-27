SRAD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Sportradar Group AG Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by July 17, 2026

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SRAD) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Sportradar investments, you have until July 17, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 7, 2024 through April 21, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar’s operations and (2) the Company’s Know Your Customer and compliance processes were not as robust as Defendants had claimed.

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research, a short seller, published a report alleging, among other things, that Sportradar “has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world’s black and grey markets.”

On the same day, another short seller, Callisto Research published a report revealing evidence to suggest that one-third of platforms Sportradar claims to serve were using Sportradar’s products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets. Callisto Research revealed that exposure to unlicensed operators could be as high as 30-40% of Sportradar’s revenue. The report also revealed that three U.S. gambling regulators have already commenced reviews into the company.

On this news, the price of Sportradar shares declined by $3.80 per share, or approximately 23%, from $16.84 per share on April 21, 2026 to close at $13.04 on April 22, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com