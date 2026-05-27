AWI INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (“Armstrong World” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AWI) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On February 24, 2026, Armstrong World reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. During the Company’s earnings call, Armstrong disclosed that “volumes in the quarter were softer than we expected” and that it “did not see the normal bounce back after reopening.” Armstrong World also discussed project timing issues in its Architectural Specialties segment, stating that “there were five good sized projects” that were delayed and that those projects “not only fell out of the quarter, they fell out of the year.” The Company further stated that it “really did not have the operating leverage in the fourth quarter based on these project push outs” and described the impact as creating an “air pocket” in its results. On this news, the price of Armstrong World shares declined by $18.53 per share, or approximately 10%, from $192.83 per share on February 23, 2026 to close at $174.30 on February 24, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Armstrong World securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com