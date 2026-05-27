Crypto News: AlphaPepe Presale Hits 9,000 Holders as Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $100,000 Amid Iran War

MONACO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has passed 9,000 holders while Stage 17 remains live at $0.01786 per token. The presale has raised over $1.33 million, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 5,000 active users, and AlphaPepe has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The 9,000-holder milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $100,000 level amid Iran war volatility, oil-market pressure, ETF demand, and renewed debate over whether BTC can hold its large-cap recovery path.

AlphaPepe Hits 9,000 Holders as Stage 17 Advances

AlphaPepe passing 9,000 holders marks another important step in the project’s presale cycle. Stage 17 is now active at $0.01786, and the project has already raised over $1.33 million before public trading begins. That continued holder growth shows AlphaPepe is building through repeated demand instead of relying only on early launch attention.

The presale structure gives buyers a visible path before the planned Q2 exchange debut, while each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around presale launches.

The 9,000-holder milestone is also arriving alongside product traction. AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange, has now crossed 5,000 active demo users. That gives AlphaPepe a working product environment before listing, separating it from presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.33 million raise, the 9,000-holder base, the 5,000-user AlphaSwap demo, and Stage 17 momentum, AlphaPepe is building a pre-listing profile centered on execution rather than promises.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $100,000 Amid Iran War

The Bitcoin price prediction has moved back toward the $100,000 level as traders react to Iran war volatility , oil-market pressure, ETF flows, and shifting risk appetite. The conflict has kept macro markets on edge, with energy prices, inflation expectations, and institutional positioning all feeding into the broader crypto outlook.

The $100,000 level remains a key large-cap test. Bitcoin still needs sustained ETF demand, stronger risk appetite, and calmer macro conditions to hold that path. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: Stage 17 progress, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and planned public exchange access.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s 9,000-holder milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 17. The project has raised over $1.33 million, passed 9,000 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin’s $100,000 target remains one of the most important levels in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, Iran war risk, oil-market pressure, liquidity, and broader crypto market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with holder growth, product testing, presale traction, audit completion, and exchange timing already active.

That is why the 9,000-holder milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not entering its listing phase with only branding and a future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, a growing community, and fresh Stage 17 momentum as the Q2 window advances.

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FAQs

What did AlphaPepe announce?

AlphaPepe announced that its presale has passed 9,000 holders. Stage 17 is live at $0.01786, the project has raised over $1.33 million, AlphaSwap has surpassed 5,000 demo users, and AlphaPepe has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit.

Why is Bitcoin price prediction focused on $100,000?

Bitcoin price prediction has returned to the $100,000 level as traders watch Iran war volatility, ETF demand, oil-market pressure, liquidity, and broader risk appetite.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 17 at $0.01786, has raised over $1.33 million, passed 9,000 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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