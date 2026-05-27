2026 China (Jinhua Mountain) International Camping Congress Held

Jinhua, China, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrating Culture, Sports, Tourism and Industry to Empower High-Quality Development of Camping Tourism and Leisure

From May 16 to 17, the 2026 China (Jinhua Mountain) International Camping Congress was held in the Shuanglong Scenic Area of Jinhua Mountain in Zhejiang Province. Under the theme "New Scene, New Consumption, New Life," the festival offered a rich program built around "1 Industry Summit + 5 Major IP Matrices." By leveraging deep integration to strengthen empowerment, it profoundly advanced the two-way convergence of the cultural tourism industry and the outdoor equipment industry, and strove to build a one-stop leisure and consumption destination for outdoor living.





Jinhua Mountain Scenic Area

The conference was hosted by the Organizing Committee of the China International Camping Congress and organized by Camping Club Network Technology Co., Ltd., with full support from the International Mountain Tourism Alliance and the China Youth Sports Federation. Attendees included He Yafei, former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance; Liow Tiong Lai, former Minister of Transport of Malaysia and President of the ASEAN-China Association for the Promotion of Industrial Cooperation and Development; and Li Binfeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jinhua Municipal Committee and Head of the Publicity Department, among others. The congress attracted around 200 guests from seven countries, including Spain, Malaysia, South Korea, Nepal, and Vietnam, as well as from 15 provinces and autonomous regions such as Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Guangxi, and Hainan. The attendees included representatives of international organizations, industry experts, overseas partners, and delegates from domestic outdoor camping associations and equipment enterprises. Concurrently, more than 150 companies participated in the exhibition, presenting over 5,000 SKUs (stock keeping units). All parties gathered at Jinhua Mountain to explore new opportunities for the development of the outdoor industry. It is estimated that the conference will generate follow-up cooperation worth 485 million yuan.

On the morning of May 16, the opening ceremony and the Seminar on Culture-Sports-Tourism Integration Innovation and Practice Development were held. The opening ceremony was packed with highlights and yielded fruitful results. He Yafei, former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, and Chen Fengqi, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Jinhua Municipal People's Congress and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Shuanglong Scenic Area, jointly unveiled the plaque, which was witnessed by distinguished guests from multiple countries, provinces, and municipalities, marking the official establishment of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance's "International Mountain Leisure Sports Equipment Demonstration Center" at Jinhua Mountain. Representatives from various parties held signing ceremonies for domestic and international outdoor camping industry project cooperation, accelerating the clustering of upstream and downstream resources and cross-sector synergy in the outdoor camping industry. The conferral of the appointment letter for the Director-General of International Affairs for Greater China of the AACCDI International Alliance further deepened the bonds of international cooperation. In addition, the "Outdoor New Life · Jinhua Mountain Five Ancient Trails Hiking Routes" were officially released, offering a panoramic showcase of the landscapes of the five ancient trails - Muyang, Xiake, Dongtian, Zhu Yuanzhang, and Jinlan. These trails are developed into premium experience routes suitable for four-level hiking, further enriching the outdoor product matrices of Jinhua Mountain.





Lunv Lake Camping Area, Jinhua Mountain

During the seminar session, industry leaders gathered for a brainstorming session. Experts including Wang Bing, Director of the Beijing Yonghuai Sports Development Research Institute; Jiang Yiyi, Dean of the School of Leisure Sports and Tourism at Beijing Sport University; and Li Shouwen, Executive Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the China International Camping Congress, delivered keynote speeches on topics such as the Jinhua Mountain camping model, the development and trends of outdoor sports consumption, and the global supply chain layout strategy of Camping Club. Benjamin, planner of the Land Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort; Seok Young-jun, President of the Korea Camping Industry Association; and Li Juan, Deputy General Manager of Beijing No. 5 Construction Engineering Group, shared their development experiences in their respective fields, providing international references for the quality improvement and upgrading of the domestic outdoor industry. The roundtable dialogue session, themed "Innovation and Breakthroughs in Campground Operations," brought together industry founders, campground operations experts, outdoor enthusiasts, and other guests for discussions, jointly exploring new models of campground operation and new paths for industrial ecological symbiosis, and pooling wisdom for the high-quality development of the outdoor industry.

During the congress, the ingenious integration and presentation of an AI digital human with the Jinhua Mountain "Golden Sheep" IP received enthusiastic acclaim from guests. The outdoor outlet-themed exhibition area, the youth outdoor sports tour, and the trendy pet outdoor carnival further emerged as the three major highlights of this year's event. These activities precisely catered to the diverse needs of families with children, trendy youth, pet owners, outdoor enthusiasts and other groups, while also showcasing Jinhua Mountain's carrying capacity for new scenes and new business formats, as well as its appeal in attracting crowds.

As a signature highlight of this year's congress, the Outdoor Better Life Exhibition was newly upgraded with the debut of a dedicated outdoor outlet zone, presented simultaneously across two venues - the Long Long Island Natural Wild Park and the Jinhua Mountain Visitor Center. Leading international outdoor brands such as Arc'teryx, The North Face, Kailas, and lululemon, along with a large number of local smart-manufacturing enterprises, made a concentrated appearance. The exhibition connected the entire chain from the supply side to B-end procurement and C-end consumption, integrating scene-based experiences, brand showcases, trade matchmaking, and consumer-friendly sales into one platform. Leveraging the ecological advantages of Jinhua Mountain, it strives to build a leading-scale, full-format, never-ending outdoor equipment exhibition and experience platform.





Jinhua Mountain Forest Campground

The China Youth Outdoor Sports Tour Jinhua Mountain Stop · "Young Warrior" Fun Obstacle Course drew an overwhelming response. Five hundred contestants aged 6 to 16 competed in events such as climbing, weight carrying, and rope challenges, fully integrating outdoor sports, physical exercise, and fun obstacles. The event allowed young participants to immerse themselves in nature, push their limits, and achieve personal growth, making it a highly influential parent-child sports IP activity of the congress.

At the Trendy Pet Outdoor Carnival, the trendy pet runway show charmed its way to viral popularity, while the cute pet obstacle race, stay challenge, and frisbee fun competition were packed with excitement. Activities like the cute pet mukbang show and pet sports gathering created an immersive, high-spirited atmosphere. Comprehensive supporting services were provided, including pet-exclusive restrooms, waste disposal supplies, and pet drinking water stations. Leveraging Jinhua Mountain's mature outdoor facilities and scene-creation capabilities, a visually stunning, highly engaging, and widely shareable new outdoor social scene for humans and pets was created, unlocking a brand-new way to enjoy urban outdoor leisure.





Equipment Pavilion of the China International Camping Congress

In addition, the RV Fun Adventure Check-in Rally attracted over a hundred RVs to gather at Jinhua Mountain, staging dual-route parades through both mountain and urban areas, along with linked check-in activities across multiple campgrounds in the Yangtze River Delta. The event created a distinctive nomadic living atmosphere themed "Home on Wheels, Fun Gathering in Jinhua."

It is reported that this camping congress is linked to a year-round series of supporting activities at Jinhua Mountain, continuously amplifying the brand effect of Jinhua Mountain's outdoor cultural tourism. Starting from March, events such as the UTO "Honey Wild Trails" Women's Trail Run, the 8th Jinhua City Hike, and the Zhejiang Province Rope Skipping Sports Meet were launched one after another. During the congress, special experiences like the Mountain Starry Sky Music Festival, 6D immersive cultural tourism cinema, and RV fun check-in activities were added. From May to November, the Zhejiang Province Events Planning & Creativity Competition will be held continuously, and at year-end, the Zhejiang Province Fitness Yoga Super League Finals will take place at Jinhua Mountain, making the destination's label as an outdoor living hub with "events every month, competitions every season, and camping all year round" even more distinctive.

In recent years, Jinhua Mountain has actively explored a path of transformation and upgrading for traditional mountain scenic areas, cultivating new outdoor scenes and stimulating new cultural tourism consumption to build itself into an international leisure tourism destination. Operators and entrepreneurs from the cultural tourism and trendy lifestyle sectors across the country have successively settled in to start their businesses, effectively boosting the area's popularity and enriching its offerings. Jinhua Mountain, with its exceptional mountain and water ecological resources, has provided a natural stage and an industrial platform for the camping congress; the congress, leveraging the radiating effect of its top IP, has become an important vehicle for Jinhua Mountain to showcase its image and enhance its brand influence. The 2026 China (Jinhua Mountain) International Camping Congress has now been held for three consecutive years, effectively integrating high-quality outdoor resources from both home and abroad, and building a cooperation platform for exchanges between government and enterprises, within the industry, and internationally. It continues to amplify its role as a window to the outside world, achieving mutual empowerment and mutual advancement with Jinhua Mountain.

Looking ahead, Jinhua Mountain will harness the China International Camping Congress as an international IP engine, deeply cultivating the camping tourism and leisure sector, and continuously amplifying the synergistic effect of its mountain ecological advantages and the integration of culture, sports, tourism and industry. It will keep expanding new outdoor consumption scenes, fostering new drivers for industrial development, and building new platforms for opening up to the outside world. With concentrated efforts to create a core scenic area attracting tens of millions of visitors, it aims to provide a replicable and scalable Jinhua Mountain practice model for the transformation and upgrading of traditional mountain scenic areas and the high-quality development of the outdoor industry.



