Cyannova Capital Participates in DeepZero’s IPO With Henderson Land Group Chairman’s Family Office

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyannova Capital, a New York-based global investment firm, today announced its participation in the initial public offering (“IPO”) of Beijing DeepZero Technology Co., Ltd. (“DeepZero”, 2723.HK), scheduled for May 27, 2026.

Cyannova participated in the offering with Full Vision Capital, the family investment platform founded by Dr. Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairman of Henderson Land Development and member of one of Hong Kong’s most established business families.

Full Vision Capital focuses on long-term value investing and innovation-driven technology opportunities, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, smart energy, climate technology, and sustainability-related sectors. Guided by the philosophy of “Doing Well by Doing Good,” the platform supports innovative companies through long-term, partnership-oriented investing.

Founded in 2009, DeepZero has built a strong enterprise customer base through its intelligent marketing and decision-support products and has emerged as one of China’s representative companies in the Enterprise AI sector.

Managing Directors of Cyannova Capital, Andrew Kramer and Alessandro Bianchi, were also invited to attend DeepZero’s listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, witnessing this important milestone as the company officially debuted on the Hong Kong capital markets. "Cyannova believes in the strength of the issuance market in Hong Kong and the reception for Deep Zero really demonstrates that." said Mr. Andrew Kramer, "We are impressed with Deep Zero’s performance in Enterprise AI and our team is excited at how well this investment aligns with our portfolio strategy."

As of the time of publication, DeepZero’s share price has risen by more than 250%.

Inquiries: info@cyannovacapital.com

**This announcement is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to invest.**

About Cyannova: Cyannova Capital is a New York–based investment management firm focused on energy, computing infrastructure, robotics, and space economy. Cyannova manages a crossover investment strategy fund spanning public and private markets. The firm partners with growth-stage to later-stage companies, supporting their growth through capital and strategic insights, connecting them with new markets, strategic partners, and enabling technologies, thereby enhancing long-term investment value.





Alessandro Bianchi and Andrew Kramer with DeepZero (2723.HK) Chairman Grace Huang at the HKEX listing ceremony.



