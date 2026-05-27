TGS Awarded Large 4D Streamer Contract Offshore Angola

OSLO, Norway (27 May 2026) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of a large and high-end 4D streamer contract offshore Angola. The program is scheduled to commence acquisition in early July 2026, and the contract has a duration of approximately 8 months.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, “We are very pleased with this contract award, which reinforces TGS’ strategic position in the Africa region, and provides us with visibility for one vessel well into Q1 2027. The award further underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality data solutions to clients. Leveraging the advanced Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with the proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology. TGS is well-equipped to deliver results that align with the evolving needs of the energy sector.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.