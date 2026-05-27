Roche launches the Liver Disease Panel, the first suite of certified algorithms to support Chronic Liver Disease management

Roche introduces the first comprehensive library of certified healthcare algorithms to support chronic liver disease (CLD) management

The Liver Disease Panel includes LiverPRO—a certified algorithm developed by the health tech company Evido—requiring only age and routine blood markers for the timely detection of liver fibrosis

With CLD affecting 1.5 billion people worldwide, the non-invasive panel solution covers care along the patient pathway from fibrosis risk identification to the surveillance of liver cancer

Basel, 27 May 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of its comprehensive Liver Disease Panel, a suite of certified algorithms designed to help clinicians better identify and manage chronic liver disease (CLD). By bringing together biomarker-based diagnostics and advanced digital algorithms, including the CE-marked algorithm LiverPRO, the Liver Disease Panel supports better-informed clinical decisions, from timely fibrosis risk identification, to the surveillance of liver cancer.

Chronic liver disease represents a growing global health challenge, with 1.5 billion people affected worldwide.1 CLD remains widely undiagnosed, as early stages may often present without symptoms, leading to missed opportunities for early intervention and avoidable progression to advanced disease, which can include cirrhosis and liver cancer. The drivers behind CLD are wide-ranging. In addition, the increasing prevalence of metabolic conditions like MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease) now affects 38% of the global population and is becoming the fastest-growing cause of liver cancer worldwide.2

“Chronic liver disease impacts millions of lives around the world, and patients need effective care at every stage of their journey,” said Matt Sause, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “With the Liver Disease Panel, we are enabling clinicians to identify risk earlier, intervene sooner, and manage this disease more effectively, helping to improve liver care and support better patient health.”

From Detection to Care: Optimising the Liver Care Pathway

The Liver Disease Panel is designed to support clinical decision-making across key stages of the chronic liver disease pathway, from timely risk identification and disease assessment to treatment guidance in future versions of the panel. By combining complementary biomarkers within advanced digital algorithms, the panel helps clinicians make more confident, evidence-based decisions using routinely available clinical data.

In leveraging advanced biomarkers, like Elecsys® PRO-C3 within powerful digital tools like ADAPT3 and now LiverPRO, the Liver Disease Panel transforms the patient journey by enabling broader reach and timely patient detection through a scalable approach to assessing fibrosis severity. Through the integration of biomarker innovation with algorithm analysis, the Liver Disease Panel reduces reliance on invasive tests and provides a proactive, preventive model of care.

Investing in digital diagnostics to advance the standard of care

Roche is investing in digital innovation to advance the standard of care in liver disease. Through a collaboration with the health tech company Evido, the Liver Disease Panel includes LiverPRO, an innovative algorithm that adapts to existing patient data—requiring only age and and a minimum of three out of nine common blood-based biomarkers to assess the risk of liver fibrosis. By leveraging accessible routine lab results, LiverPRO supports timely intervention, helping clinicians act sooner and improving disease management before patients reach advanced stages of the disease. LiverPRO has been endorsed in the EASL Patient Trajectory Guidance as an alternative and scalable first-line test for liver fibrosis, confirming that the tool standardizes patient referrals and speeds up the identification of high-risk cases using a non-invasive technology.4

About the Liver Disease Panel

The Liver Disease Panel represents Roche’s first comprehensive digital portfolio of biomarker and digital algorithm solutions designed to support care across key stages of the chronic liver disease pathway. This includes conditions along the liver disease spectrum, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

This library brings together clinically validated algorithms into a single, secure platform. It combines tools like LiverPRO for likelihood of having liver fibrosis, ADAPT with Roche's Elecsys® PRO-C3 for assessing severity of liver fibrosis, and GAAD with Roche's Elecsys® AFP and Elecsys® PIVKA II for aid in diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)—with trusted clinical tools such as the FIB-4 Index3, MELD Scores3, ALBI Score3, Child-Pugh Score3, and the Lille Model3. Each solution is certified and automated within clinical workflows, ensuring patient data is handled with the highest standards required for a medical device.

The Liver Disease Panel, available on the navify® Algorithm Suite, marks a significant step in Roche’s strategy to provide digital health solutions for the growing global burden of chronic liver disease. It seamlessly integrates with existing hospital systems, giving clinicians a single point of access to order and view algorithm results. The Liver Disease Panel will be available in markets across Europe.

About navify

The navify portfolio from Roche includes more than 130 digital solutions for labs, hospitals and patients worldwide in commercial or research phases. navify solutions connect the healthcare community with a robust digital infrastructure to integrate data efficiently and to accelerate clinician access to innovations as well as operational and medical insights. This work includes collaborating with other innovative companies such as Fortinet in cybersecurity services. The navify platform is designed to deliver security at every step of the data analytical process with ISO/IEC 27001 certification for the Information Security Management System. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. The solution is operated in compliance with applicable laws and regulations in the USA with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) as well as with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulations in Europe.

Healthcare professionals can visit navify to browse and request a growing number of next generation digital solutions from Roche and other companies — all designed to drive operational and clinical excellence, built on the foundational pillars of digital trust. More information is also available at navify.com.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

ELECSYS and NAVIFY are trademarks of Roche. All other product names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





References

[1] Vento, S., & Cainelli, F. (2022). Chronic liver diseases must be reduced worldwide: it is time to act. The Lancet Global Health, 10(4), e471–e472. https://doi.org/10.1016/s2214-109x(22)00047-x

[2] Younossi, Z. M., Kalligeros, M., & Henry, L. (2025). Epidemiology of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. Clinical and Molecular Hepatology, 31(Suppl), S32–S50. https://doi.org/10.3350/cmh.2024.0431

[3] Legal manufacturer: Evidencio B.V.

[4] Brouwer, W. P., Ginès, P., Tsochatzis, E. A., et al. (2026). Steatotic liver disease trajectory: A holistic EASL guidance on the multidisciplinary approach to screening and patient management. JHEP Reports, 8(3), 101798. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhepr.2026.101798

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