ISS secures seven-year partnership with West Sussex County Council in the UK

Copenhagen , May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the agreement, ISS will provide approximately 25,000 meals per day to the primary school community, ensuring every child has access to nutritious food that fuels learning and development.

The contract takes effect in Q3 2026.

Over the past 14 months, ISS has collaborated closely with the food service provider ‘apetito’ to design a primary school food solution that not only meets but exceeds the School Food Standards. This innovative approach prioritises inclusivity, catering for children with special dietary requirements and cultural preferences, while maintaining consistency, safety, and exceptional quality.

The solution integrates apetito’s high-quality, chef-prepared main and dessert options into ISS’s FEED (Feeding Excellence Every Day) brand - a programme that reflects our commitment to delivering nutritious meals alongside a positive dining experience.

Scott Davies, CEO of ISS United Kingdom & Ireland says:

“We are delighted to partner with West Sussex County Council and apetito to deliver a solution that sets a new benchmark for primary school catering. Our shared vision is to provide every child with access to nutritious, high-quality meals in an environment that supports learning and wellbeing”.





For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com