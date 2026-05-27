Lyndal Ash Publishes Mini-Memoir to Fund Women's Retreats and Domestic Violence Awareness Campaigns

A survivor of eight years of coercive control, Lyndal Ash has released a raw, personal mini-memoir — with proceeds channeled toward women's retreats and domestic violence awareness work across Australia and globally.





Photo Courtesy of Lyndal Ash / The Brave Pen Pty Ltd

BRISBANE, Australia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyndal Ash , a domestic violence survivor and author operating under a pen name chosen for safety, has published a mini-memoir recounting her eight years inside a coercive control relationship. All proceeds from book sales go directly toward funding women's retreats and domestic violence awareness campaigns across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The Brave Pen Pty Ltd, the organization behind the initiative, was founded to translate one woman's lived experience into lasting, systemic change. The mini-memoir — raw, real, and written with the quiet authority of someone who has seen the inside of abuse and walked out the other side — traces Lyndal's journey through grief, manipulation, and eventual escape. It arrives as Australia's Domestic Violence Awareness Month approaches in May, and as coercive control legislation continues to roll out across Australian states.

A Book That Does More Than Tell a Story

The mini-memoir is not simply a personal account. It functions as both a public education tool and a fundraising vehicle. Lyndal's story peels back a form of domestic violence that rarely makes headlines: coercive control. Unlike physical violence, coercive control leaves no visible marks. It operates through manipulation, isolation, and the slow dismantling of a person's confidence and sense of reality — making it notoriously difficult to identify, report, and prosecute.

Australia has moved to close that gap legislatively. New South Wales was the first state to pass coercive control laws. Queensland followed in May last year. South Australia enacted its own legislation in September. Despite the legal progress, survivors continue to face systemic barriers. Women who find the courage to report abuse are still met — too often — with dismissal, disbelief, or a referral to come back when the right officer is on duty.

"The reason why I'm passionate about education is that people, including our own law enforcement, need to understand what this looks like," Lyndal said. The mini-memoir confronts this reality. It speaks directly to survivors, to the people who love them, and to the professionals who interact with them. Lyndal's goal is not sympathy — it is understanding. Every copy sold funds the retreats and campaigns that make that understanding possible.

Women's Retreats Built Around One Motto

"We want to take people from surviving to thriving," Lyndal said, summing up the philosophy behind the three-day women's retreats now in development. The retreats are structured to serve three distinct groups: women who want to learn more about domestic violence — whether they work in a relevant profession, suspect a loved one is affected, or are simply seeking greater awareness; women who have recently left or are preparing to leave an abusive relationship; and the support networks around survivors — the friends, family members, and community figures whose words and actions carry enormous weight in a survivor's recovery.

That third group is one Lyndal considers critically underserved. Well-meaning people in a survivor's life frequently say the wrong thing — not out of malice, but out of ignorance. A single misjudged comment can reinforce the shame a victim already carries, making the transition from victim to survivor harder. Some women, without the right support, do not make that transition at all. The retreats will address this directly, teaching support networks what actually helps — and what causes harm without anyone realizing it.

Retreats are planned to run quarterly, with the goal of scaling to monthly gatherings across multiple countries. Specialized retreats will be held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month — May in Australia, October in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe — with programming focused on public education and advocacy. Lyndal has also expressed a longer-term ambition to expand retreat programming for law enforcement, equipping officers with empathy and practical knowledge to respond to abuse disclosures more effectively.

How to Access the mini-memoir and the Retreats

The mini-memoir is now available at lyndalash.com. Readers can purchase a copy, learn about upcoming retreats, and follow Lyndal's ongoing awareness work across Australia and internationally. Book proceeds fund both the retreat program and domestic violence awareness campaigns.

The first retreats are anticipated to be smaller and more intimate as the program builds momentum. Lyndal is actively seeking sponsorship partners to support the expansion of the retreat program and grow the team behind it. Women interested in attending, supporting, or partnering with the initiative are encouraged to reach out directly through the website.

Visit lyndalash.com to learn more about the mini-memoir, upcoming retreat dates, and how to get involved.

About The Brave Pen

The Brave Pen Pty Ltd is an Australian organization founded by domestic violence survivor and author Lyndal Ash. Its work sits at the intersection of storytelling, survivor support, and public education — using mini-memoir, retreats, and speaking engagements to drive awareness of coercive control and other forms of domestic violence. The organization operates across Australia and is building toward a global presence, with retreat programs planned for the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Lyndal Ash is a pen name, adopted to protect the author's privacy and safety. Her mini-memoir is a direct account of her eight years inside a coercive control relationship, written to illuminate what that experience looks and feels like from the inside — and to give other survivors permission to name what happened to them.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Lyndal Ash

Organization: The Brave Pen Pty Ltd

Website: https://lyndalash.com/

Email: support@bravepen.com.au

Location: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9831137-d75b-4874-b3fa-5f56bd5e4a57