Civinity, AB continues its bond programme: a new tranche of the bond issue, aimed at financing the Group’s further expansion, will total up to EUR 15 million

Civinity, AB is launching the offering of a new bond issue tranche of up to EUR 15 million under the prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 July 2025 for the issue of up to EUR 50 million in bonds (ISIN LT0000134413) and their admission to trading on Nasdaq’s regulated market. This is a further step by Civinity Group in the capital markets, seeking to use funds raised through the bonds to finance the company’s acquisitions.

Summary of the key offering terms:

issue size – up to EUR 15 million;

– up to EUR 15 million; nominal value of one bond – EUR 1,000;

– EUR 1,000; interest rate – 10%;

– 10%; yield – 9.5% or 10%, depending on the purchase price of one bond selected by the investor;

– 9.5% or 10%, depending on the purchase price of one bond selected by the investor; offering period – from 27 May 2026 to 10 June 2026;

– from 27 May 2026 to 10 June 2026; minimum subscription amount – 1 bond.

Investors wishing to submit subscription orders for the bonds should contact their bank or financial brokerage firm.

On 28 May 2026 at 11:00, Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group, will present the Group’s bond programme during a webinar for investors. The presentation will be held in English.

Investors are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5b3kZtaBRsu6RxLY-0cGvQ.

In recent years, Civinity, AB (hereinafter also referred to as the Company) has consistently strengthened its operations both organically and through acquisitions, while in 2025 the Group’s annual revenue exceeded EUR 100 million for the first time.

“Capital markets are not a one-off source of financing for us. They are a long-term part of our growth strategy. In recent years, we have demonstrated that we can grow, integrate acquired businesses and scale our operations. The new bond tranche enables us to continue in this direction and finance the next stage of expansion,” says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity Group.

According to the audited data, in 2025 Civinity Group’s revenue amounted to EUR 100.4 million and grew by 13.4% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased by 18% to EUR 8.3 million. Profit before tax amounted to EUR 2.83 million. According to the Group’s management, these results reflect not only a larger scale of operations but also strengthening operational efficiency.

“It is important to us that growth is not only about higher revenue. Increasing EBITDA shows that the Group is becoming more efficient and more resilient. This is particularly important when we are entering new markets, expanding the range of services and investing in businesses that can strengthen the Group’s entire platform,” notes D. Jacka.

Recently, Civinity has been actively developing several areas: building administration and maintenance, engineering services, renovation, mobility solutions, digital products and value-added services. The Group has also announced acquisitions outside the Baltic States, including the completed acquisition of a lift engineering business in Croatia and Slovenia.

According to D. Jacka, such transactions show that Civinity is moving into a new stage of growth: from strengthening operations in familiar markets to building a broader regional platform.

“If previous acquisitions mainly strengthened our positions in the Baltic States, we are now moving into the next stage – expanding our portfolio of engineering and related services across a broader European area. This requires not only capital, but also a clear financing structure. Bonds allow us to maintain flexibility while building a long-term relationship with investors,” he says.

Civinity’s bond history began back in 2021, when the Group placed its first EUR 8 million issue. In 2023, the second EUR 8 million issue attracted significant investor interest and was placed before the end of the offering period. In 2025, the Group approved a bond programme of up to EUR 50 million, including the listing of the bonds on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Civinity is a services group, a significant part of whose revenue is generated from recurring activities – residential and commercial building management services, technical maintenance and administration. Such a structure generally allows for a clearer assessment of the stability of cash flows and the Group’s ability to service its financial liabilities.

“Our business is based on recurring services and long-term relationships with clients. This provides stability; however, at the same time, it is not enough merely to protect the current position. We see many consolidation opportunities in the market, particularly in engineering and urban services. Therefore, financing solutions must be aligned with the ambition to grow,” comments D. Jacka.

Civinity states that investors will be provided with all information related to the issue in accordance with the applicable requirements. Bonds, like other investment instruments, involve risk; therefore, investors should make their decisions after assessing the issue documents, their financial position and risk tolerance.

The bond offering is being organised by the Lithuanian branch of Luminor Bank AS; additional distributors in Latvia and Estonia are AS Redgate Capital and Evernord UAB. The legal adviser to the issue is Law Firm TEGOS.

“With this offering, Baltic investors have an opportunity to invest in a mature company that generates a stable revenue stream and has already reached annual turnover of EUR 100 million. This is an opportunity to contribute to this company’s growth and international expansion. Raising financial resources in the capital markets enables Baltic companies to gain a competitive advantage and grow faster than the market,” comments Gediminas Norkūnas, Head of Securities Origination Unit at Luminor Bank.

About Civinity

Civinity is one of the largest building maintenance, engineering and related digital services groups in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom, as well as in Southern Europe – Croatia and Slovenia; manages more than 5 million sq. m of residential space; serves more than 1,600 commercial clients; and has implemented more than 300 engineering projects. In 2025, the Group’s audited revenue amounted to EUR 100.4 million and EBITDA to EUR 8.3 million.

About Luminor:

Luminor is the leading independent bank in the Baltic States and the third-largest financial services provider in the region. The Bank serves the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses. Luminor seeks to improve the financial health of its clients and home markets and to foster their growth.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire the Company’s securities and is not in any way related to such an offer or invitation. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information about the Company, its bonds, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as their admission to trading on a regulated market.

The Company’s Prospectus (the Prospectus) and its supplement have been published on the Company’s website https://www.civinity.com/investors/, as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

The approval of the Prospectus and its supplement should not be considered an endorsement of the quality of the bonds admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision so that they understand all potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the bonds.

ATTACHED:

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com