Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

 | Source: Equinor ASA Equinor ASA

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 19 May to 22 May 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 312,060 own shares at an average price of NOK 369.0578 per share.

Overview of transactions:

DateTrading venueAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average share price (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
     
19 MayOSE78,900373.068529,435,104.65
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
20 MayOSE76,160375.412428,591,408.38
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
21 MayOSE78,000367.265528,646,709.00
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
22 MayOSE79,000360.695628,494,952.40
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Total for the periodOSE312,060369.0578115,168,174.43
 CEUX   
 TQEX   
     
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche





OSE   
CEUX   
TQEX   
Total   
     
Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)





OSE312,060369.0578115,168,174.43
CEUX   
TQEX   
Total312,060369.0578115,168,174.43


Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 65,387,023 own shares, corresponding to 2.56% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,111,356 own shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

Attachment


Attachments

Detailed overview of transactions
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 