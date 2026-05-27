Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 19 May to 22 May 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 312,060 own shares at an average price of NOK 369.0578 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 19 May OSE 78,900 373.0685 29,435,104.65 CEUX TQEX 20 May OSE 76,160 375.4124 28,591,408.38 CEUX TQEX 21 May OSE 78,000 367.2655 28,646,709.00 CEUX TQEX 22 May OSE 79,000 360.6956 28,494,952.40 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 312,060 369.0578 115,168,174.43 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE CEUX TQEX Total Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 312,060 369.0578 115,168,174.43 CEUX TQEX Total 312,060 369.0578 115,168,174.43





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 65,387,023 own shares, corresponding to 2.56% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,111,356 own shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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