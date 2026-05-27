NBPE Announces April Monthly NAV Update

 | Source: NB Private Equity Partners Limited NB Private Equity Partners Limited

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces April Monthly NAV Update

St Peter Port, Guernsey 27 May 2026

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.2bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 30 April 2026 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (30 April 2026)

  • NAV per share was $27.42 (£20.18), a USD total return of 1.1% in the month
  • Approximately 73% of valuation information based on 31 March 2026 private company valuations or quoted holdings
  • On a constant currency basis, Q1 2026 private valuations were up 0.4%2
  • $4 million invested in Vinted, a leading European online second-hand consumer marketplace, alongside EQT
    • ~127k shares repurchased (cost of ~$2.3 million) in April 2026 at a weighted average discount of 33% resulting in ~$0.02 NAV per share accretion in the month
    • Continued balance sheet flexibility with $202 million of available liquidity at 30 April 2026
As of 30 April 2026YTD1 Year3 years5 years10 years
NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised		(0.2%)3.9%7.4%
2.4%		30.5%
5.5%		169.6%
10.4%
MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised		5.8%29.7%73.8%
20.2%		74.7%
11.8%		246.0%
13.2%
      
Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised		(14.8%)(0.4%)(0.6%)
(0.2%)		21.5%
4.0%		189.9%
11.2%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised		2.4%21.8%40.8%
12.1%		62.4%
10.2%		127.2%
8.6%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 30 April 2026

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in foreign exchange rates and private company valuations with additional private company valuation information expected in the coming weeks

  • 0.5% NAV increase ($5 million) from foreign exchange movements
  • 0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from updated private company valuation information
  • 0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from quoted holdings
  • (0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

$18 million of realisation proceeds received in April 2026

  • Consisting primarily of proceeds received from the full exit of Solace Systems, a 2016 vintage co-investment
  • Year-to-date realisations total $28 million as of the end of April 2026

One new direct investment completed in April 2026

  • $4 million invested in Vinted, a leading European online second-hand consumer marketplace, made alongside EQT
  • $104 million committed to new investments year to date (including $25 million to one new investment which is expected to close in the coming weeks)

Continued buybacks in April 2026

  • ~127k shares repurchased in April 2026 at a weighted average discount of 33%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.02 per share
  • Year to date, NBPE has returned $46 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks

Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $202 million of total liquidity at 30 April 2026

  • $22 million of cash and liquid investments with $180 million of undrawn credit line available
  • Investment level of 109%
  • Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 April 2026 was based on the following information:

  • 6% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2026
    • 6% in public securities
  • 73% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026
    • 73% in private direct investments
  • 21% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2025
    • 21% in private direct investments

Supplementary Information (as of 30 April 2026)

Company NameVintageLead SponsorSectorFair Value ($m)% of FV
Action20203iConsumer77.76.2%
Osaic2019Reverence CapitalFinancial Services69.85.5%
Solenis2021Platinum EquityIndustrials67.05.3%
OneMonroe (fka Monroe Engineering)2021AEA InvestorsIndustrials66.05.2%
Mariner2024Leonard Green & PartnersFinancial Services46.43.7%
FDH Aero2024Audax GroupIndustrials43.93.5%
True Potential2022CinvenFinancial Services41.93.3%
Business Services Company*2017Not DisclosedBusiness Services41.53.3%
BeyondTrust2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT38.53.1%
Branded Cities Network2017Shamrock CapitalCommunications / Media37.43.0%
Constellation Automotive2019TDR CapitalBusiness Services36.02.9%
Ryan2026Ares / OnexBusiness Services35.02.8%
Marquee Brands2014Neuberger BermanConsumer32.52.6%
Benecon2024TA AssociatesHealthcare31.52.5%
Auctane2021Thoma BravoTechnology / IT31.22.5%
Staples2017Sycamore PartnersBusiness Services28.92.3%
Excelitas2022AEA InvestorsIndustrials28.42.3%
Engineering2020Renaissance Partners / Bain CapitalTechnology / IT27.12.2%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)2019THLIndustrials26.52.1%
Agiliti2019THLHealthcare25.32.0%
Viant2018JLL PartnersHealthcare23.61.9%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)2018BC PartnersBusiness Services23.61.9%
Kroll2020Further Global / Stone PointFinancial Services21.41.7%
CH Guenther2021Pritzker Private CapitalConsumer20.51.6%
Addison Group2021Trilantic Capital PartnersBusiness Services18.11.4%
Qpark2017KKRTransportation17.11.4%
Chemical Guys2021AEA InvestorsConsumer17.01.3%
Undisclosed Technology Company*2026Not DisclosedTechnology / IT14.41.1%
Bylight2017Sagewind PartnersTechnology / IT13.41.1%
Real Page2021Thoma BravoTechnology / IT13.21.0%
Total Top 30 Investments                   $1,014.8 80.5%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography% of Portfolio
North America77%
Europe23%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Industry% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom19%
Consumer / E-commerce16%
Industrials / Industrial Technology21%
Financial Services15%
Business Services16%
Healthcare9%
Other4%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Vintage Year% of Portfolio
2016 & Earlier6%
201713%
201812%
201913%
202011%
202117%
20227%
20232%
202411%
20252%
20266%
Total Portfolio100%

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations        +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason        NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Teneo                        +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray NBPE@teneo.com

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger
Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.
Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:
US: Soogyung Jordan: Soogyung.Jordan@nb.com
EMEA: Fiona Kehily: Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

1 Based on net asset value.
2 Based on information received to-date and may be subject to change.

Attachment


Attachments

April 2026 NBPE Factsheet vFF
GlobeNewswire

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