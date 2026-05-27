Mowi ASA – Contemplated Green Bond Issuance

(Bergen, 27 May 2026) Mowi ASA (rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating) has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers, and ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Rabobank as Joint Lead Managers to explore the potential issuance of new NOK-denominated green bonds.

One or more NOK‑denominated senior unsecured green bond issues (swapped to EUR) with minimum tenors of 5 years, may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

An amount equal to the proceeds of the contemplated bond issue will be applied to finance and refinance green projects, as further defined by the new Green Financing Framework published in May 2026. Danske Bank acted as Sole Green Structuring Advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 605,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11,700 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.7 billion in 2025.

For more information, please visit mowi.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.