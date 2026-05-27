NORBIT – Award and exercise of restricted stock units

Trondheim, 27 May 2026

The Board of Directors of NORBIT ASA (the "Company") has resolved to award a total of 95,600 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to current and former members of the executive management team based on the financial year 2025 in accordance with the terms for the RSU program described in the Company's report on remuneration to the senior executives as approved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026. The Company's Board of Directors has further resolved to issue a total of 31,864 shares at par value as a result of exercise of the vested portion of such RSUs. The remaining half of the RSUs will vest equally at the time of the Annual General Meeting in 2027 and the Annual General Meeting in 2028.

Furthermore, and with reference to the stock exchange notices dated 23 May 2024 and 15 May 2025, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue a total of 117,103 shares at par value as a result of the vested portion of the RSUs awarded for the financial years 2023 and 2024.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the exercise of the RSUs with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's new share capital will be NOK 6,409,766.20, divided into 64,097,662 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

Certain of the members of the executive management have agreed with the Company that the Company will purchase a portion of the shares subscribed as a consequence of the exercise of the RSUs to, inter alia, cover tax liabilities. In aggregate, the Company will purchase 60,335 shares at a price of NOK 190.70 per share.

Following completion of the above-mentioned transactions, the relevant members of the Company's executive management, together with their related parties, will hold the following number of shares and RSUs in the Company:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, Group Chief Executive Officer: 7,012,635 shares and 22,660 RSUs

Per Kristian Reppe, Group Chief Financial Officer: 97,075 shares and 18,444 RSUs

Julie Dahl Benum, CSO and Acting Chief Commercial Officer PIR: 21,965 shares and 12,309 RSUs

Peter Eriksen, Business Unit Director Oceans: 891,926 shares and 27,764 RSUs

Astrid Stevik, Group Chief Operating Officer: 5,060 shares and 7,169 RSUs

Lino Morgione, Chief Commercial Officer Connectivity: 7,129 shares and 1,617 RSUs

For further details on RSUs awarded to and exercised by primary insiders of the Company and the share sales to the Company, please see the attached forms.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Article 19 of the European Market Abuse Regulation.

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