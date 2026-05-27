Paris, May 27th, 2026, 8:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

Partial restart of mineral sands production in Senegal at approximately 30% of nameplate capacity

Partial restart of HMC ( Heavy Mineral Concentrate ) production at approximately 30% of nameplate capacity since end of April





New production guidance expected between 300 and 400 kt-HMC in 2026





Partial resumption of finished products production and first shipments as early as this summer, subject to available HMC inventory





Launch of reconstruction works for the damaged facilities, aiming to reach 100% of nameplate HMC production capacity in Q1 2027





Force majeure provisions applicable to customer and supplier contracts remain in effect as of today





Three months after the fire that occurred on 22 February 2026 at the WCP (Wet Concentration Plant) of the Eramet Grande Côte (« EGC ») site, Eramet decided to initiate a gradual and partial restart of HMC production at the end of April. HMC production levels currently stand at approximately 30% of nameplate capacity.1

This first step marks an important milestone in EGC’s restart trajectory and was made possible thanks to the strong mobilization of local teams, in full compliance with the Group’s safety and industrial performance standards.

The temporary solutions implemented now make it possible to feed the WCP via the SDM (Supplementary Dry Mining Unit), in order to progressively rebuild the HMC volumes required for the intermittent restart of the MSP (Mineral Separation Plant), the heavy mineral separation plant2, expected this summer. The gradual resumption of finished products production, following the rebuilding of HMC inventory, should also lead to the resumption of commercial shipments.

This gradual and partial resumption of the site’s activities in 2026, together with the measures implemented from the onset of the fire, should partially mitigate the negative impact of the incident on operating income.

The Group has also launched works to rebuild the damaged WCP facilities on a like-for-like basis. This should enable the restart and gradual ramp-up to 100% of production capacity in Q1 2027. The Group will provide further details in due course on the amount of capital expenditure required and expected insurance proceeds, the assessment of which is currently underway. This reconstruction plan is being carried out in close coordination with the Senegalese authorities, whose support is essential in order to limit the local socio-economic impacts of this shutdown period.

After suspending its mineral sands production target, the Group reinstates a new production guidance, now expected between 300 and 400 kt-HMC in 2026.

Force majeure provisions applicable to customer and supplier contracts remain in effect as of today.

Charles Nouel, Group Chief Operating Officer:

“ The partial restart of our operations in Senegal is very positive news for the Group, for our customers and for all our stakeholders. I would like to commend the commitment and dedication of our teams, which made it possible to implement the necessary temporary solutions during a particularly challenging period. Although important milestones still need to be achieved, the Group is moving forward with confidence in the continuation of the reconstruction plan and the gradual ramp-up of the site’s capacities, with the objective of returning to full capacity in the first quarter of 2027. ”

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com PRESS CONTACT



Press Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 7 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com









1 Nameplate capacity estimated at around 1,000 kt-HMC.

2 Producing various grades of zircon and ilmenite, as well as rutile and leucoxene.

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