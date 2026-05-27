Whiskey Market Size to Reach USD 197.65 Billion by 2031 with Corn-based Spirits Holding 27.29% of the Market Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global whiskey market size is projected to grow from USD 162.18 billion in 2026 to USD 197.65 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.05% during 2026–2031. Growth is being driven by premiumization trends, rising cocktail culture, growing whiskey connoisseurship, increasing participation of female consumers, and expanding e-commerce distribution channels.

The formal recognition of American Single Malt whiskey in January 2025 and large-scale capacity expansions by major distillers are further strengthening long-term market confidence.

Whiskey Market Trends and Insights

One of the major whiskey market trends is the rising demand for premium, aged, and limited-edition whiskey products.

Consumers are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for whiskeys associated with rarity, heritage, transparency, and innovative cask-aging techniques.

“Category growth in whiskey continues to reflect a combination of premiumization trends, evolving consumer preferences, and expanding distribution channels across key markets. This assessment is grounded in a consistent research framework that combines extensive primary engagement with rigorous validation of market data, providing decision-makers with a balanced and dependable view of industry developments,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Premiumization and Demand for Aged Whiskey

Premium and super-premium whiskey segments continue gaining momentum globally.

Consumers increasingly view whiskey as both a lifestyle product and an alternative investment asset, especially in categories such as Scotch, Irish whiskey, and American single malt.

Growing interest from collectors and whiskey investment funds is tightening supply and encouraging distillers to expand aging capacity and warehouse infrastructure.

Cocktail Culture and Mixology Driving Consumption

Mordor Intelligence highlights that the growing popularity of cocktails and mixology culture is significantly increasing whiskey demand across bars, restaurants, and home consumption channels.

Consumers are increasingly experimenting with whiskey-based cocktails, flavored highballs, and ready-to-drink whiskey beverages, particularly among younger demographics.

Manufacturers are responding by expanding premium cocktail offerings and ready-to-serve whiskey products that blur the line between on-trade and off-trade consumption.

Rising Whiskey Appreciation and Connoisseurship

Consumer interest in whiskey education, tasting experiences, and collecting is expanding globally.

Whiskey clubs, festivals, tasting programs, distillery tourism, and social media communities are increasing consumer engagement and strengthening demand for premium and limited-edition expressions.

Educational programs offered by institutions and whiskey academies are also contributing to deeper consumer knowledge and category sophistication.

Sustainability and Innovative Packaging

Sustainability initiatives are becoming increasingly important in the whiskey industry.

Major whiskey producers are investing in renewable energy, recyclable packaging, carbon-neutral facilities, and sustainable production methods to align with climate goals and evolving consumer expectations.

Innovations such as recyclable paper bottles and biomass-powered distilleries are helping brands strengthen their sustainability positioning and differentiate themselves in premium segments.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the global whisky industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/whisky-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Whiskey Market Segment Insights

By Product Type

American Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Scotch Whiskey

Canadian Whiskey

Other Product Types

By End User

Men

Women

By Category

Mass

Premium

By Ingredient

Corn

Malt



Blended

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Specialty/Liquor Stores

Others Off-Trade Channels

Regional Market Insights

Mordor Intelligence analysis shows that Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the whiskey market in 2025 due to increasing affluence, premiumization trends, and rising whiskey consumption across India and other emerging Asian economies.

South America is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2031, supported by growing middle-class populations, tourism growth, and increasing demand for premium whiskey imports.

North America and Europe remain critical mature markets that continue shaping global whiskey brand equity and premium consumption trends.

Emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East are also opening new growth opportunities through regulatory liberalization and rising premium product exposure.

Competitive Landscape

The global whiskey market remains moderately fragmented, with multinational beverage companies and independent distillers competing through innovation, premiumization, sustainability, and digital transformation.

Major whisky companies are investing heavily in capacity expansion, sustainability initiatives, AI-driven production optimization, and digital consumer engagement strategies.

Technology adoption is also increasing across production processes to improve energy efficiency and operational sustainability within distilleries.

Key Companies in the Whiskey Industry

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard SA

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Bacardi Ltd

Other Trending Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Irish Whiskey Market Size: Premium Distilling and Cask Innovation

The global Irish whiskey market is projected to reach USD 25.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% from its 2026 valuation of USD 20.27 billion. Expansion is structurally supported by a significant rise in licensed distilleries and surging global demand for smooth, triple-distilled profiles. To maintain premium pricing, producers are focusing on high-quality single-malt and single pot still expressions while experimenting with unique cask finishes. While geopolitical tariffs and a rise in health-conscious moderation pose near-term hurdles, the category remains highly resilient, driven by strong integration into cocktail culture and digital marketing channels.

Flavored Whiskey Market Share: Experiential Flavors and Demographic Expansion

The flavored whiskey market is forecast to expand from USD 39.35 billion in 2026 to USD 52.10 billion by 2031, registering a steady CAGR of 5.80%. This growth is primarily driven by younger and non-traditional drinkers who favor accessible, flavor-forward variants over conventional whiskey rituals. Data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) highlights strong category momentum, heavily supported by increasing participation among women. While global beverage conglomerates maintain strong market share, craft distillers are differentiating through botanical, honey, and fruit-infused limited editions. Moving forward, navigating updated TTB labeling and transparency regulations will be essential for brands targeting health-conscious consumer segments.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.