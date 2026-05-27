Trident Resources Intersects Additional High-Grade Gold at Contact Lake Grading 17.88 g/t Au over 11.25m, including 42.53 g/t over 4.50m from 86m Depth

Vancouver, BC, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for 8 (eight) diamond drill holes from the 2026 winter drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. All eight holes reported herein were collared on the ice at Contact Lake to target gold mineralization in the BK3 Zone, an area that hosts broad mineralized intervals with well-developed, high-grade gold cores several hundred metres to the east-northeast of the previous mine workings.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Highlights:

Hole CL26042 returned 17.88 g/t gold (Au) over 11.25m from 86.00m including 31.36 g/t Au over 6.25m from 91.00m including 42.53 g/t Au over 4.50m from 91.00m including a single assay value of 350.00 g/t Au over 0.50m from 93.50m



Hole CL26035 returned 93.44 g/t Au over 1.00m from 202.50m



All holes reported intersected gold mineralization; assays are pending for the final seven drillholes from the 2026 Contact Lake winter program



The winter drill program comprised 10,127m in 29 holes at Contact Lake, and 3,142m in 11 holes at the adjacent Preview Deposit area



The Summer 2026 drill program will commence in June and continue into the fall with an anticipated +20,000m of additional drilling



These latest results reinforce the excellent potential for continued discovery of high-grade gold at the Contact Lake target area, where gold mineralization is both laterally and vertically extensive and remains open for expansion in all directions.



Jon Wiesblatt, CEO and Director, stated: “These results at Contact Lake further demonstrate the strong continuity of mineralization and, more importantly, reinforce the rapidly growing scale of the project. The presence of multiple parallel mineralized shear zones, combined with consistent high-grade gold intercepts, supports our belief that Contact Lake and the surrounding area have the potential to evolve into a new gold camp in Canada.”

“As drilling continues to expand the footprint of mineralization, we are building confidence in the size, quality, and broader district-scale opportunity at Contact Lake. The project is increasingly drawing comparisons to other major Canadian high-grade discoveries, including the Dixie Project in Red Lake and Eskay Creek in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.”

“We would also like to thank the Saskatchewan government for their support with the TMEI rebate which will be invested in our projects in the province. With over $28 million in the treasury, Trident is fully-funded through 2026 and beyond, positioning us to aggressively advance drilling and promptly grow our gold resources. We expect to release additional assay results in the coming weeks, concurrent with the commencement of the even larger summer drill program consisting of a planned +20,000m.”

Summary of Drilling:

The results in this release are from holes CL26030, CL26035, CL26037, CL26038, CL26039, CL26040, CL26041 and CL26042. The holes reported in this release targeted mineralization in the BK3 Zone, where separate splays of the Bakos shear display variably intense shearing and alteration with gold mineralization present within the shear, immediately above in the hanging wall and at depth below in the footwall of the structure. The BK3 zone has returned significant gold-bearing intervals at a range of depths from near surface to greater than 350m depth. Assays are pending for the final seven (7) holes from the 2026 winter program that tested the Contact Lake Deposit area.

Figure 1: Contact Lake Drill Collar Location Map

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Figure1-Contact-Lake-Drill-Collar-Location-Map.png



Figure 2: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (5140 E)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Figure2-Cross-Section-of-Contact-Lake-Drilling-5140E.png

Figure 3: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (5150 E)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Figure3-Cross-Section-of-Contact-Lake-Drilling-5150E.png

Figure 4: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (5275 E)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Figure4-Cross-Section-of-Contact-Lake-Drilling-5275E.png

Figure 5: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (5290 E)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Figure5-Cross-Section-of-Contact-Lake-Drilling-5290E.png

Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive:

Trident is pleased to announce that its exploration work completed in 2025 has met the requirements for the Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI), a provincial government initiative designed to support the diversification of Saskatchewan’s mineral sector. The Company has been approved to receive a C$150,000 rebate from the TMEI program which will be put toward future exploration on its La Ronge Gold Belt properties. The Company looks forward to a continued mutually beneficial working relationship with the provincial government and the citizens of Saskatchewan.

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Secondary metallic screen analyses are performed on select mineralized zones and all samples that return >3 g/t Au to quantify the nugget effect of the gold mineralization. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Highlights at Contact Lake

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) G-M CL26030 91.50 93.00 1.50 17.80 26.70 and 265.50 274.00 8.50 4.35 36.98 CL26035 202.00 204.50 2.50 37.59 93.98 including 202.50 203.50 1.00 93.44 93.44 including 203.00 203.50 0.50 184.00 92.00 CL26037 197.00 199.00 2.00 3.23 6.45 CL26038 170.84 171.34 0.50 53.30 26.65 and 223.89 229.00 5.11 4.98 25.45 including 223.89 226.00 2.11 9.34 19.71 and 341.15 343.00 1.85 5.25 9.71 CL26039 325.00 333.00 8.00 2.11 16.90 including 331.00 333.00 2.00 4.35 8.70 CL26040 287.50 329.00 41.50 1.98 82.21 including 302.00 317.00 15.00 3.52 52.80 including 302.00 305.00 3.00 8.70 26.11 CL26041 343.00 353.00 10.00 3.78 37.80 including 350.70 353.00 2.30 14.00 32.20 CL26042 86.00 97.25 11.25 17.88 201.17 including 91.00 97.25 6.25 31.36 195.98 including 91.00 95.50 4.50 42.53 191.37 including 93.50 94.00 0.50 350.00 175.00 and 166.75 174.00 7.25 3.17 23.00 including 166.75 172.00 5.25 4.05 21.25 and 254.00 261.00 7.00 4.44 31.06 including 257.50 261.00 3.50 7.81 27.33

* Widths are drilled intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Gold values are length-weighted averages.

Table 2: Drill Hole ID at Contact Lake

2026 Winter Program Drill Collar Data Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) Elev. (m) CL26030 508195 6141346 338 -65 302 391 CL26035 508266 6141189 340 -63 461 391 CL26037 508259 6141249 345 -65 440 391 CL26038 508094 6141180 338 -65 449 391 CL26039 508280 6141205 338 -60 371 391 CL26040 508146 6141132 338 -61 350 391 CL26041 508226 6141252 338 -65 401 391 CL26042 508080 6141325 330 -65 365 391

* UTM Zone 13 NAD 83

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian, public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jon Wiesblatt”



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.