Bonito Biosciences and DaltonTx Announce AI-Driven Collaboration to Advance Precision Delivery for Oligotherapeutics

Collaboration combines Bonito’s proprietary functional delivery data engine and ligand discovery platform with DaltonTx’s adaptive AI technology to accelerate precision oligotherapeutic delivery, beginning in the CNS



WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonito Biosciences (“Bonito”), a biotechnology company building the data foundation for programmable oligotherapeutic delivery, and”) DaltonTx, the intelligence backbone for modern drug discovery: connecting AI, human expertise and experimental data, today announced a collaboration to advance next-generation precision delivery systems for Bonito’s oligotherapeutic medicines.

The collaboration will initially focus on delivery to the central nervous system (CNS), combining Bonito’s proprietary functional delivery data engine and ligand discovery platform with DaltonTx’s adaptive AI systems to iteratively model, predict and optimize precision delivery biology. Together, the companies will work to identify, optimize and advance delivery ligands for conjugated oligotherapeutic payloads, including novel bispecific approaches for targeted CNS delivery.

Through its functional selection platform, Bonito screens hundreds of billions of encoded ligands against complex cellular delivery phenotypes. These powerful datasets – physically generated and directly tested on cell systems of interest – capture high-dimensional information related to receptor engagement and cellular delivery.

DaltonTx will apply its adaptive AI systems to model these data and accelerate the design and optimization of next-generation delivery ligands through structural prediction, affinity mapping and developability analysis. Together, the companies aim to establish an iterative learning loop for the rapid discovery of precision delivery systems for conjugated oligotherapeutics.

“This collaboration brings together two highly complementary capabilities: Bonito’s ability to generate uniquely rich functional delivery data at massive scale and DaltonTx’s deep expertise in adaptive AI systems for molecular design and optimization,” said Richard Wagner, CEO of Bonito Biosciences. “We believe precision delivery is fundamentally a data and prediction problem. By combining closed-loop functional screening with AI-driven design, we aim to accelerate the discovery of delivery systems capable of reaching tissues and cell types that have historically remained inaccessible to oligotherapeutics.”

“AI systems are only as powerful as the quality and dimensionality of the underlying biological data,” said Dr. Garry Pairaudeau, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DaltonTx. “Bonito has built a uniquely differentiated platform for generating functional delivery datasets at extraordinary scale. Combining these data with DaltonTx’s world leading agentic AI platform, which integrates AI, human expertise, and experimental data into one continuous learning engine, has the potential to significantly accelerate the discovery of next-generation delivery systems for conjugated oligotherapeutics.”

About Bonito Biosciences

Bonito Biosciences is building the data foundation for programmable oligotherapeutic delivery. The company combines giga-scale encoded ligand libraries, functional cellular selections and AI-driven learning systems to generate proprietary datasets linking molecular structure to delivery function across tissues and cell types. Bonito is leveraging these capabilities to discover next-generation delivery ligands and develop precision oligotherapeutics designed to reach historically inaccessible biological targets. By iteratively integrating large-scale functional screening with machine learning, Bonito aims to uncover the fundamental rules governing cellular delivery and unlock oligotherapeutic access to every tissue in the body.

About DaltonTx

DaltonTx is building the intelligence backbone for modern drug discovery, combining AI, human expertise, and experimental data into one continuous learning engine.

The Dalton platform works across the entire drug discovery process for small molecules and biologics. It captures what worked, what failed and why, with full context and perfect memory so judgement compounds over time. Agents propose strategies, evaluate trade-offs, and autonomously orchestrate a comprehensive suite of AI, physics and ML tools and models.

The outcome is smarter decisions, fewer wasted experiments, and the confidence to tackle more complex biology, knowing that every cycle improves the next choice.

Founded on research from the University of Oxford and built by leaders with decades of experience behind AI discovery platforms at AstraZeneca and Exscientia, DaltonTx delivers state of the art scientific AI with, secure, enterprise quality engineering.

For more information please contact:

Bonito Biosciences

Dan Rosmarin

Head of BD & Corporate Strategy

Email: drosmarin@bonitobio.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Eleanor Cooper, Henry Williams

Tel: +44 20 4604 4016

Email: daltontx@optimumcomms.com