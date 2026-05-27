TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 04.2026

27.05.2026

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q1 2026 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q1 2026 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Tuesday, 2. June 2026, at 10am CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Jesper Eriksen, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to fho@tresu.com directed to Financial Manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than 1. June 2026 9am CET.

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Jesper Eriksen, phone: +45 6073 1967

Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2026 Q1

Quarterly reporting – 2026 Q1

Attachments