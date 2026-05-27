Holafly partners with Valientes Colombia to support community-led initiatives and address the social impact of tourism

DUBLIN, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As discussions about responsible travel move beyond sustainability toward real impact, Holafly, the global eSIM provider for travelers, announces a partnership with Valientes Colombia, a locally led organization that prevents exploitation and supports vulnerable communities through education and long-term initiatives.

The collaboration comes as destinations such as Colombia see strong growth in international tourism, creating new opportunities while also revealing realities that are harder to ignore in certain regions. Among these realities, the presence of exploitative dynamics linked to tourism, including forms of sexual exploitation, remains a complex issue that cannot be addressed from a distance and requires sustained, on-the-ground work.

Holafly approaches this partnership with a clear conviction: that travel should care, not only about the experience itself, but about the people, communities, and environments that make it possible. “As a global travel brand, we see our role as extending beyond enabling travel and taking an active position in promoting a more responsible, conscious, and safe way of moving across borders, particularly in contexts where mobility and digital environments can intersect with social risks that are not always visible to travelers,” said Pedro Maiquez, co-founder and VP of Growth at Holafly.

This perspective reflects a growing awareness that travel can shape local realities in different ways, and that being part of the industry requires engaging with those contexts in a more thoughtful and consistent manner. The partnership with Valientes Colombia supports an organization that works directly with communities and combines research, school-based prevention programs, and on-the-ground action to better understand these challenges, raise awareness, and respond when needed.

The collaboration also reflects Holafly’s commitment to understanding responsibility beyond environmental terms, and to being part of a broader conversation about the role travel plays in society, one that increasingly includes people, communities, and local contexts.

By supporting Valientes Colombia, Holafly aims to contribute to a more responsible and inclusive approach to travel; one that extends beyond the experience itself and considers the lasting impact on the communities that make those journeys possible.

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, delivering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 15 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data and build-in back up plan offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

About Valientes Colombia

Valientes Colombia is a locally led organization dedicated to preventing exploitation and supporting vulnerable communities through education, awareness, and long-term development programs. By working directly with communities, the organization creates opportunities that strengthen social resilience and promote safer, more sustainable local environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af655282-d5a8-4df5-9cb0-1d282914357c

Media contact: press@holafly.com