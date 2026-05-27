Staffbase Announces VOICES London 2026: Bringing Together HR, Comms, and IT Leaders to Tackle AI and the Future of Work

LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI rapidly reshapes the workplace and employee trust becomes harder to maintain, Staffbase , the first AI-native employee experience platform, is bringing together the boldest voices from HR, Comms and IT for VOICES London 2026 . Established in Germany as the world’s largest communications conference, VOICES is now expanding to the UK community with a one-day event designed to explore how organisations can turn disruption into clarity, trust, and performance.

Taking place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at London’s Ham Yard Hotel, the event will feature senior leaders, industry experts, and psychologists sharing practical strategies for building resilient, connected organisations in an era of constant change.

Today’s organisations are navigating a "permacrisis" environment shaped by information overload, technology disruption, and declining employee engagement. As AI transforms how workplace knowledge is managed, VOICES London 2026 will examine why internal communication has become critical infrastructure for business performance.

“The challenge is no longer communication volume,” said Frank Wolf, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder at Staffbase. “It is clarity, consistency, and trust across people, platforms and AI systems simultaneously. We’ve entered an era where meaning and alignment matter more than ever. The organisations that get this right will be the ones that can turn information into shared belief, direction, and action. That is what we are here to explore at VOICES London.”

This year’s speaker lineup includes leaders and experts across employee communications, digital transformation, organisational psychology, and enterprise strategy, including:

Frank Wolf, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, Staffbase

Kevin Hähnlein, Principal, Strategic Advisory, Staffbase

María-Luisa García Pérez, Global Internal Communications General Manager, Cosentino

Roberto Forzoni, Performance Psychologist & Teamwork Expert

Steffen Henke, Digital Communications Expert (former Head of Digital, Employee & Live Communications at DHL Group)





VOICES London 2026 will explore the critical role trust plays in successful AI adoption and employee engagement through a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions, including:

From Fear to Trust: How everyday decisions shape workplace trust, and how organisations can rebuild psychological safety during transformation.

How everyday decisions shape workplace trust, and how organisations can rebuild psychological safety during transformation. AI in Business 2026: How organisations are using AI across HR, Comms and IT — and why coherent narratives matter in AI-enabled workplaces.

How organisations are using AI across HR, Comms and IT — and why coherent narratives matter in AI-enabled workplaces. Authenticity and Accessibility: How digital transformation can build trust with frontline employees while enabling leaner, more effective teams.

How digital transformation can build trust with frontline employees while enabling leaner, more effective teams. Leading with Trust: Why successful AI adoption starts with the frontline, and why trust and communication are critical at scale.

Why successful AI adoption starts with the frontline, and why trust and communication are critical at scale. Inside the Winning Team: Lessons from elite sport on building resilient, high-performing teams under pressure.





Attendees will gain access to keynote sessions, expert discussions, customer perspectives, and networking opportunities focused on the future of employee experience.

Registration for VOICES London 2026 is now open, with additional speakers and customer sessions to be announced in the coming weeks. For more information and to register, visit Staffbase VOICES London 2026 .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native Employee Experience Platform. It brings together communications, HR, and IT to create connected employee experiences for every worker, including frontline teams. More than 1,500 enterprises worldwide use Staffbase to inspire employees and support better work through employee apps, intranets, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations — all powered by a unified AI foundation.

Press Contact: staffbase.uk@sourcecodecomms.com