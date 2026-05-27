Emerging mRNA Vaccine Technologies Transforming the Global Animal Vaccines Market 2021-2033

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal vaccines market size was estimated at USD 14.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 32.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2026 to 2033. Key factors driving this growth include increasing cattle disease outbreaks, advancements in innovative therapies, and an emphasis on the One Health approach & zoonotic disease prevention.
The rising frequency and severity of livestock disease outbreaks are significantly increasing global demand for animal vaccines. Diseases like foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), avian influenza, African swine fever, and lumpy skin disease have caused substantial economic losses and disruptions to food supply chains. For instance, African Swine Fever led to over USD 112.5 billion in losses in 2019, while FMD results in annual losses of USD 21 billion globally. Governments and international bodies are implementing large-scale immunization programs to manage outbreaks and prevent transnational disease transmission. Rising global trade in livestock products necessitates rigorous biosecurity and vaccination protocols, especially in developing economies where livestock farming is crucial to livelihoods.
The emergence of mRNA and next-generation vaccine technologies is revolutionizing the market by enabling faster, more efficient, and targeted vaccine development. mRNA-based platforms allow rapid design and scalability, proving effective against emerging and mutating pathogens. In July 2025, an mRNA FMD vaccine developed with the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut showed full protection in cattle, demonstrating its advantages over traditional methods. These advanced vaccines offer improved safety profiles and enhanced immune responses across companion and livestock animals, with significant investment from biopharmaceutical companies in RNA-based, recombinant, and vector-based vaccines addressing complex veterinary needs. The integration of advanced manufacturing technologies supports large-scale production and commercialization.
Additionally, the growing focus on the One Health approach, integrating human, animal, and environmental health, remains a key market driver. Many emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, and preventing transmission from animals to humans has become a global priority. The CDC's April 2025 report states that over 60% of known human infectious diseases and 75% of emerging infections are zoonotic, underscoring the importance of animal health management and vaccination. Vaccination of animals reduces zoonotic outbreaks, protects public health, and mitigates economic losses. Collaborative efforts by governments, health organizations, and veterinary stakeholders in comprehensive immunization strategies are increasing. For instance, the 2025 partnership between the Pirbright Institute and CPI advanced RNA livestock vaccines, enhancing innovation, scalable production, and rapid disease response. Heightened awareness and regulatory support are strengthening preventive healthcare focus, driving sustained vaccine demand.
Global Animal Vaccines Market Report Segmentation
This comprehensive report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Segmentations are based on product, animal, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Attenuated Live Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- DNA & RNA Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Autologous Vaccines
- Other Vaccines
Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Livestock
- Poultry
- Aqua
- Ruminants
- Swine
- Companion
- Canine
- Feline
- Equine
- Others
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Injectable
- Subcutaneous
- Intramuscular
- Intradermal
- Intraperitoneal
- Oral
- Other Routes
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Retail
- E-Commerce
- Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy
- Veterinary Supply Distributors
- Other Channels
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Oman
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$32.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Zoetis
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
- Elanco
- Virbac
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Calier
- Ceva
- Bimeda Biologicals
- Neogen Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eye0s7
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