Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2031: Rising Demand for Parasiticides and Dermatology Products and Growth Potential in Rural and Low-Income Regions

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Route of Administration, Formulation Type, Indication, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2031, reflecting steady expansion across both companion and livestock segments.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the veterinary pharmaceuticals market, including an analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping industry growth. It offers detailed coverage of product development and innovation, highlighting emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches. The study also examines market development opportunities, with a focus on lucrative emerging markets and regional analysis of various catheterization procedures.

Growth is supported by rising pet humanization, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and higher spending on advanced therapeutics. In livestock, productivity pressures and stricter food safety standards continue to drive pharmaceutical demand, sustaining consistent mid-single-digit market growth.



By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow fastest in the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market, supported by a growing preference for targeted and durable treatment options, especially in companion animals.

The rising burden of chronic disorders, including atopic dermatitis, osteoarthritis, and immune-mediated conditions, is boosting demand. These therapies offer precise action, fewer adverse effects, and longer dosing intervals, improving compliance. Continued investment in biologics development and the expanding premium pet care market are further driving segment expansion.



By indication, the dermatological diseases segment has accounted for the largest share in the Veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025.



The dermatological conditions segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025, primarily due to the widespread occurrence of skin-related disorders in both companion and livestock animals.

Common conditions such as atopic dermatitis, parasitic infections, fungal diseases, and bacterial skin infections require ongoing management and medication. Growing pet adoption, heightened focus on animal hygiene, and strong demand for anti-parasitic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory treatments continue to reinforce the segment's dominant position.



North America dominated the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025.



North America leads the veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025, supported by a mature animal healthcare ecosystem and strong purchasing power. The region records high spending on companion animal treatments and maintains a large commercial livestock base. Robust R&D investments, rapid approval pathways for innovative drugs, and the strong presence of established manufacturers further strengthen its position. Well-developed distribution networks and growing awareness of preventive animal care also contribute to its leading market position.

In addition, the report explores market diversification, covering product portfolios, untapped regions, recent developments, and investment activity. A thorough competitive assessment is included, evaluating the market shares, business strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading industry players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 483 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $39.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Companion Animal Ownership and Pet Humanization

Growing Prevalence of Infectious and Dermatological Diseases in Animals

Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Restraints

Growing Concerns Over Antimicrobial Resistance (Amr)

Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes for Veterinary Drugs

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Parasiticides and Dermatology Products

Growth Potential in Rural and Low-Income Regions

Challenges

Monitoring Drug Residues in Food-Producing Animals

Balancing Animal Welfare, Productivity, and Compliance Requirements

Case Study Analysis

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Impact on End-use Industries

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Livestock Farms

Rescue Centers & Ngos

Other End-users

Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

Key Emerging Technologies

Controlled Release Formulation

Biologics and Monoclonal Antibodies

Complementary Technologies

Digital Health and Telemedicine Platforms

Veterinary Biomarker Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

Wearable Animal Health Monitoring Devices

Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

Future Applications

Precision Livestock Health Management

Oncology and Chronic Disease Management

Reproductive and Fertility Enhancement in Livestock

Integrated Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Control

Company Profiles

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Virbac

Ceva

Vetoquinol

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Norbrook

Bimeda Corporate

Hester Biosciences Limited

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Animalcare Group PLC

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Calier

Dopharma

Pharmgate Animal Health

Bioveta, A.S.

Nextmune

Triviumvet

Domes Pharma

Univet Limited

Cenavisa, S.L.

Fatro S.P.A.

Chanelle Pharma





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