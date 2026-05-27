Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2031: Rising Demand for Parasiticides and Dermatology Products and Growth Potential in Rural and Low-Income Regions

The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2031, driven by pet humanization, rising disease prevalence, and investment in therapeutics. Monoclonal antibodies will lead growth due to demand for targeted treatments for chronic disorders in companion animals. Dermatological diseases will dominate the market by 2025, supported by the high incidence of skin disorders. North America is the leading region, boosted by strong R&D and spending. The report offers a thorough analysis of market dynamics, opportunities, and competitive landscapes, aiding strategic decisions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Route of Administration, Formulation Type, Indication, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2031, reflecting steady expansion across both companion and livestock segments.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the veterinary pharmaceuticals market, including an analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping industry growth. It offers detailed coverage of product development and innovation, highlighting emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches. The study also examines market development opportunities, with a focus on lucrative emerging markets and regional analysis of various catheterization procedures.

Growth is supported by rising pet humanization, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and higher spending on advanced therapeutics. In livestock, productivity pressures and stricter food safety standards continue to drive pharmaceutical demand, sustaining consistent mid-single-digit market growth.

By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow fastest in the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market, supported by a growing preference for targeted and durable treatment options, especially in companion animals.

The rising burden of chronic disorders, including atopic dermatitis, osteoarthritis, and immune-mediated conditions, is boosting demand. These therapies offer precise action, fewer adverse effects, and longer dosing intervals, improving compliance. Continued investment in biologics development and the expanding premium pet care market are further driving segment expansion.

By indication, the dermatological diseases segment has accounted for the largest share in the Veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025.

The dermatological conditions segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025, primarily due to the widespread occurrence of skin-related disorders in both companion and livestock animals.

Common conditions such as atopic dermatitis, parasitic infections, fungal diseases, and bacterial skin infections require ongoing management and medication. Growing pet adoption, heightened focus on animal hygiene, and strong demand for anti-parasitic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory treatments continue to reinforce the segment's dominant position.

North America dominated the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025.

North America leads the veterinary pharmaceuticals market in 2025, supported by a mature animal healthcare ecosystem and strong purchasing power. The region records high spending on companion animal treatments and maintains a large commercial livestock base. Robust R&D investments, rapid approval pathways for innovative drugs, and the strong presence of established manufacturers further strengthen its position. Well-developed distribution networks and growing awareness of preventive animal care also contribute to its leading market position.

In addition, the report explores market diversification, covering product portfolios, untapped regions, recent developments, and investment activity. A thorough competitive assessment is included, evaluating the market shares, business strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading industry players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages483
Forecast Period2026 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$28.98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$39.37 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Companion Animal Ownership and Pet Humanization
  • Growing Prevalence of Infectious and Dermatological Diseases in Animals
  • Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Restraints

  • Growing Concerns Over Antimicrobial Resistance (Amr)
  • Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes for Veterinary Drugs

Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Parasiticides and Dermatology Products
  • Growth Potential in Rural and Low-Income Regions

Challenges

  • Monitoring Drug Residues in Food-Producing Animals
  • Balancing Animal Welfare, Productivity, and Compliance Requirements

Case Study Analysis

  • Zoetis Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
  • Merck Animal Health
  • Elanco Animal Health
  • Ceva Sante Animale

Impact on End-use Industries

  • Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
  • Home Care Settings
  • Livestock Farms
  • Rescue Centers & Ngos
  • Other End-users

Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

Key Emerging Technologies

  • Controlled Release Formulation
  • Biologics and Monoclonal Antibodies

Complementary Technologies

  • Digital Health and Telemedicine Platforms
  • Veterinary Biomarker Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

  • Wearable Animal Health Monitoring Devices
  • Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

Future Applications

  • Precision Livestock Health Management
  • Oncology and Chronic Disease Management
  • Reproductive and Fertility Enhancement in Livestock
  • Integrated Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Control

Company Profiles

  • Zoetis Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
  • Virbac
  • Ceva
  • Vetoquinol
  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • Norbrook
  • Bimeda Corporate
  • Hester Biosciences Limited
  • Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
  • Animalcare Group PLC
  • Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation
  • Calier
  • Dopharma
  • Pharmgate Animal Health
  • Bioveta, A.S.
  • Nextmune
  • Triviumvet
  • Domes Pharma
  • Univet Limited
  • Cenavisa, S.L.
  • Fatro S.P.A.
  • Chanelle Pharma



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubngfo

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Tags

                            
                                Animal Health
                            
                            
                                Animal Pharmaceuticals 
                            
                            
                                Anti Parasitics
                            
                            
                                Companion Animal Therapeutics
                            
                            
                                Feline Pharmaceutical
                            

                



        


    

        
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