$4.23 Bn Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2025-2035: Expansion Driven by Increasing Demand Across Multiple Sectors - Personal Care, Adhesives, Textiles

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimethylaminopropylamine Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is poised for significant growth, with projections rising from USD 2.54 billion in the current year to USD 4.23 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76%. This expansion is driven by increasing demand across multiple sectors, including personal care, adhesives, and textiles.

DMAPA, characterized by its miscibility with water, alcohols, and various organic solvents, is integral to numerous applications. Its primary role in producing amine-based surfactants, such as betaines, positions DMAPA as a critical compound in personal care products like soaps, shampoos, and conditioners. The compound also finds applications in water treatment chemicals, polyurethane additives, adhesives, and sealants. These diverse applications contribute significantly to the market's steady expansion.

The rising demand for adhesives, coatings, and textiles further propels the market, as manufacturers seek versatile chemicals that enhance product performance and longevity. The booming personal care industry also plays a pivotal role in boosting DMAPA demand, aligning with consumer trends favoring personal care items. Environmental concerns are pushing industry innovation towards eco-friendly formulations, compliant with strict environmental regulations, which encourages market growth.

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Application

The market is divided into segments such as agriculture chemicals, coatings and inks, personal care products, polyurethane additives, surfactants, textiles additives, and water treatment chemicals. Currently, the personal care segment dominates, driven by the strong demand for amphoteric surfactants like betaine. Meanwhile, the polyurethane additives and water treatment chemicals sectors are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, due to increasing polyurethane foam production for construction and automotive uses.

Market Share by Type of End User

The end-user segments include personal care and cosmetics, which currently hold the majority market share owing to rising disposable incomes and consumer expenditure. The rapidly expanding cosmetic industry in Asia, particularly in South Korea and China, bolsters market development. However, the water treatment sector is expected to outperform in growth rate, driven by the increasing necessity for clean water and industrial wastewater treatment solutions.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Region-wise, the DMAPA market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. North America currently leads the market, while Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. This rise is attributed to industrialization and urban growth driving demand for DMAPA applications in construction and textile industries.

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Research Coverage

The report details market sizing, opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles. It also covers emerging megatrends, patent analysis, recent developments, and tools like Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Current engagement and leading companies in the DMAPA market?

Market evolution influencing factors?

Current and future market size and CAGR?

Market opportunity distribution by segment?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $4.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Acar Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

BASF

DuPont

Eastman Chemical

Feymer

Haihang Industry

Huntsman

Merck KgaA

Multichem Specialties

Prasol Chemical

Realet Chemical

Silver Fern

Solvay

The Chemours Company

TIAMJIM ZHONXIN

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For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3om49

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