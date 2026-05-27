Launch of a bond issue with maturity in February 2033 for a Benchmark amount





Intention of Valeo to exercise its make-whole redemption option on all or part of the bonds maturing in May 2027 (ISIN Code: FR001400EA16) for an outstanding amount of 750 million euros





Paris, May 27 2026 - Valeo announces the launch of a bond issue with maturity in February 2033 for a benchmark amount (the "New Bond Issue") intended to finance the Group's general corporate purposes, including the potential exercise of its early redemption option (make-whole redemption) during second half of 2026, on all or part of the outstanding bond bearing interest at a coupon of 5.375% maturing in May 2027, with a nominal outstanding amount of 750 million euros (ISIN Code : FR001400EA16), at a price determined in accordance with the provisions set out in the terms and conditions of such bonds.

The results and final terms of the New Bond Issue will be announced at the closing of the transaction.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other country. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The new bonds will be issued under the Base Prospectus dated 31 July 2025, approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) under approval number 25-319, as supplemented by the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 29 April 2026, approved by the AMF under approval number 26-109.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or abroad. The new bonds are the subject of a private placement in France with qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France.

No steps will be taken by Valeo in connection with this placement to permit a public offering (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may only be distributed to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, in circumstances where Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The distribution of this press release is prohibited in any country where such distribution would constitute a violation of applicable law.





About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Find all our press releases: https://www.valeo.com/en/press-releases/





Media Contacts



Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00

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