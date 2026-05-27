Sulfuric Acid Research Report 2025: Global Market to Surpass $40 Billion by 2035, Spurred by Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies Such As China and India

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfuric Acid Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Raw Material, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions: Sulfuric Acid Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global sulfuric acid market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size projected to rise from USD 16.95 billion in the current year to USD 40.05 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 8.132%

Sulfuric acid, known for its strong acidic properties, finds extensive application in several industries, especially in the production of inorganic phosphate fertilizers like ammonium sulfate and superphosphate of lime. Its versatility as a cleaning agent and role as an electrolyte in lead-acid batteries further cement its importance.

The market's robust growth is largely attributed to rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India. Groundbreaking advancements in sulfuric acid production, including the utilization of advanced catalysts like vanadium oxide and zeolite-based compounds, have improved efficiency and reduced energy consumption. Moreover, ongoing research into membrane-based and electrochemical methods promises higher purity sulfuric acid with lower emissions. Industry leaders are heavily investing in R&D to harness new applications, offering fresh avenues for market expansion.

Report Highlights

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: A detailed exploration of the global market, focusing on raw material types, applications, distribution channels, and geographical spread.

A detailed exploration of the global market, focusing on raw material types, applications, distribution channels, and geographical spread. Competitive Landscape: An examination of key players based on establishment year, company size, location, and ownership structure, providing insights into competitive dynamics.

An examination of key players based on establishment year, company size, location, and ownership structure, providing insights into competitive dynamics. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of leading market players, detailing their headquarters, size, mission, and recent developments.

In-depth profiles of leading market players, detailing their headquarters, size, mission, and recent developments. Megatrends, Patent, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis: A look into the overarching trends, significant patents, and competitive forces shaping the market.

A look into the overarching trends, significant patents, and competitive forces shaping the market. SWOT and Value Chain Analysis: An analysis of market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, alongside the value chain from production to end-users.

Market Segmentation

Market Share by Type of Raw Material: The market is chiefly segmented into base metal smelters, elemental sulfur, and pyrite ore. Elemental sulfur dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness and abundant availability, which enhance its role in sulfuric acid production.

The market is chiefly segmented into base metal smelters, elemental sulfur, and pyrite ore. Elemental sulfur dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness and abundant availability, which enhance its role in sulfuric acid production. Market Share by Type of Application: Major applications include automotive, chemical manufacturing, fertilizers, metal processing, petroleum refining, and textiles. The fertilizer segment currently leads due to the increasing agricultural needs driven by the growing global population.

Major applications include automotive, chemical manufacturing, fertilizers, metal processing, petroleum refining, and textiles. The fertilizer segment currently leads due to the increasing agricultural needs driven by the growing global population. Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel: Comprising direct sales, distributors, online retail, and specialty stores, the market's direct sales segment currently reigns supreme. This is due to their robust capacity to handle large volumes and their extensive market reach.

Comprising direct sales, distributors, online retail, and specialty stores, the market's direct sales segment currently reigns supreme. This is due to their robust capacity to handle large volumes and their extensive market reach. Market Share by Geographical Regions: Regionally, Asia captures the largest market share. However, North America is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate, supported by advanced infrastructure and favorable regulations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $40.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



COMPANY PROFILES

Aarti Industries Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Aurubis

BASF

Cornerstore

Lanxess

Linde Group

Nouryon Chemicals

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals

PVS Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical

Tata Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trident

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16gz0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment