Artificial Intelligence Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Market to Expand by Almost $5,000 Billion

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Technology, Type of Deployment, Type of Application Type of End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is projected to expand from USD 273.6 billion in the current year to an impressive USD 5.26 trillion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.84% over the forecast period till 2035.

AI, a dynamic segment of computer science, enhances various human-like capabilities including language comprehension, data analysis, and more. Its rapid advances, particularly in machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, are revolutionizing industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Continuous investments in AI research and development, spurred by the increasing adoption of industrial automation and IoT, are expected to drive significant market growth, underpinned by a surge in artificial general intelligence (AGI).

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

AI offerings are categorized into hardware, software, and services, with software currently leading the market due to extensive applications ranging from natural language processing to robotics. The cloud-based segment shows significant potential for growth due to its scalability and cost-effectiveness, capturing a growing share of the market.

Among AI technologies, machine learning leads due to its integral role in enabling data-driven decision processes, while natural language processing is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth. Deployment-wise, cloud-based solutions hold the majority market share, supported by their flexibility and scalability, appealing especially to small and medium-sized enterprises.

In terms of applications, marketing and sales dominate the market, leveraging AI for customer engagement and personalized strategies. However, automated customer service is expected to demonstrate higher growth. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is currently the largest end-user, utilizing AI for fraud detection and improved customer experiences. The healthcare sector is forecast to grow more rapidly due to its increasing reliance on AI for diagnostics and personalized medicine.

Geographically, North America is the current market leader, but Asia is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, driven by increased AI adoption.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Comprehensive coverage of key segments by offering, technology, deployment, application, end-user, and region.

Comprehensive coverage of key segments by offering, technology, deployment, application, end-user, and region. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of companies based on parameters like establishment year, size, and ownership.

Analysis of companies based on parameters like establishment year, size, and ownership. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of prominent players offering insights into their mission, management, and future outlook.

Detailed profiles of prominent players offering insights into their mission, management, and future outlook. SWOT Analysis: Evaluation of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

Which companies are leading in the AI market?

What role does edge AI play?

What are the key factors affecting market evolution?

How is market opportunity distributed across segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

Provides detailed revenue projections and market analysis.

Helps stakeholders understand competitive dynamics to optimize positioning.

Equips stakeholders with insights on market drivers, challenges, and trends for informed decision-making.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary Excel data packs for all analytical modules.

10% free content customization.

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team.

Free report updates if older than six months.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $273.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $5267 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Alibaba Cloud

AMD

Arrow AI

AWS

Baidu

BMI

Cisco

DeepL

Dilapad

Glean

Google

HPE

HQE System

Huawei

Inbenta

Intel

Meta

Microsoft

Moveworks

NVIDIA

OpenAI

Oracle

Qualcomm

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Siemens

Spot AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqf6gs

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