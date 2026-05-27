Digital Transformation Industry Trends and Future Forecast Report 2025: Market to Reach $13.26 Trillion by 2035 from $1.42 Trillion in 2023

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Market Forecast till 2035, Distribution by Type of Technology, Type of Offering, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, Company Size, Business Model, End User and, Geographical Region; Industry Trend and Future Forecast." has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global digital transformation market size is projected to rise from USD 1.42 trillion in 2023 to USD 13.26 trillion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 22.50%. Rapid technological advancements are propelling widespread adoption of digital tools such as cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, and IoT. These innovations foster faster decision-making and remove geographical limits, shaping a dynamic business landscape.

Key industries, including finance and pharmaceuticals, are revolutionized by digital transformation. Businesses leverage real-time data collection technologies to enhance operations and client experiences. Market players like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are strengthening their cloud and predictive analytics capabilities through strategic partnerships.

A notable collaboration was established in June 2024, when Worksoft joined forces with KPMG in India to offer intelligent test automation, setting a new standard in digital transformation. Such alliances signify a commitment to developing sophisticated technological solutions, making this market an attractive investment opportunity.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Technology: The market is segmented into cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, AI, IoT, business intelligence, and blockchain. Cloud computing currently dominates due to its flexibility and scalability. However, AI is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, AI, IoT, business intelligence, and blockchain. Cloud computing currently dominates due to its flexibility and scalability. However, AI is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Market Share by Type of Offering: Segmented into solutions and services, the solutions category currently leads the market. These solutions are pivotal in optimizing business processes, though services are anticipated to experience higher growth moving forward.

Segmented into solutions and services, the solutions category currently leads the market. These solutions are pivotal in optimizing business processes, though services are anticipated to experience higher growth moving forward. Market Share by Type of Deployment: The hosted (cloud) segment dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and accessibility. On-premise solutions maintain a strong position owing to their customization features.

The hosted (cloud) segment dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and accessibility. On-premise solutions maintain a strong position owing to their customization features. Market Share by Type of Application: Finance management services lead the market, benefitting from digital transformation's impact on financial transactions and customer service. IT operations hold the second-largest market share, spurred by advancements in cloud and AI technologies.

Finance management services lead the market, benefitting from digital transformation's impact on financial transactions and customer service. IT operations hold the second-largest market share, spurred by advancements in cloud and AI technologies. Market Share by Company Size: While large enterprises are at the forefront due to their resource capacity, small and medium enterprises are projected to exhibit higher growth rates.

While large enterprises are at the forefront due to their resource capacity, small and medium enterprises are projected to exhibit higher growth rates. Market Share by End User: The BFSI sector leads, with increasing automation needs, while healthcare is anticipated to witness substantial growth driven by digital transformation requirements.

The BFSI sector leads, with increasing automation needs, while healthcare is anticipated to witness substantial growth driven by digital transformation requirements. Market Share by Geographical Regions: North America currently dominates, fueled by its established digital tech developers, while Asia-Pacific is expected to expand significantly, driven by digital payment technologies.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Comprehensive evaluation of market segments and their potential.

Comprehensive evaluation of market segments and their potential. Competitive Landscape: Detailed examination of companies in the digital transformation sector.

Detailed examination of companies in the digital transformation sector. Company Profiles: Extensive profiles of major players, including financials and growth strategies.

Extensive profiles of major players, including financials and growth strategies. SWOT Analysis: Insight into strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.42 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $13.26 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Alcor Solutions

Adobe

Accenture

Aexonic Technologies

Brillio

Broadcom

Cognizant

Equinix

Dell

eMudhra

Google

Happiest Minds

HCL Technologies

Marlabs

Microsoft

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Interfacing

IBM

Kissflow

SmartStream Technologies

Scoro Software

TIBCO Software

Yash Technologies

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