Nuclear Power Market Research Report 2026-2035: Distribution by Type of Reactor, Plant Lifecycle Stage, Type of Plant, Area of Application, End User, Geographical Regions, and Leading Players

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Power Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Reactor, Plant Lifecycle Stage, Type of Plant, Area of Application, End User, Geographical Regions, and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear power market size is projected to escalate from USD 45.70 billion currently to USD 76.29 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.86%

A shift towards carbon-neutral energy alternatives is essential, considering the significant emissions associated with fossil fuel-based power generation. Nuclear power emerges as a potent low-emission solution, facilitating sustainable electricity generation without substantial decommissioning costs, thus lessening taxpayer burdens.

Reactor advancements, notably in pressurized water reactors, are advancing safety and efficiency. Technological improvements, coupled with separate turbine cycles, lower contamination risks and enhance environmental performance. The expanding international collaboration focuses on promoting nuclear energy's safe and peaceful applications. There is also significant R&D in nuclear fusion and uranium fuel cycle enhancements, spurring market growth and innovation.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth

The nuclear power market's growth trajectory is driven by the increasing clean energy demand to curb carbon emissions. This transition reduces greenhouse gas emissions significantly as countries pivot towards nuclear energy, embracing advancements like small modular reactors (SMRs). SMRs offer cost-efficient, flexible, and easily-constructible designs, with supportive government policies expanding their application in desalination and industrial processes.

Competitive Landscape

The nuclear power market features a diverse mix of state-owned enterprises, established utilities, and tech innovators. Key players, including Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Engie, and Exelon, are enhancing market positions via large-scale generation and integrated energy portfolios. Meanwhile, entities like Rosatom are pivotal in global infrastructure and technology exports, while companies such as NextEra Energy and TerraPower drive innovation through advances in reactor designs.

Impact of SMRs

SMRs provide modular construction approaches, offering scalable and efficient deployment options. They adjust capacity based on energy needs and support energy system decarbonization. Consequently, SMRs significantly bolster the nuclear industry's growth.

Influence of Government Policies

Government policies crucially affect nuclear energy adoption. Supportive frameworks with financial incentives can expedite nuclear deployment and investment. In contrast, unfavorable policies and regulations may impede progress.

North America Dominance

North America currently leads the global nuclear power market, bolstered by robust US and Canadian nuclear infrastructures. Favorable operational regulations and key industry presences, such as NextEra Energy, promote market advancement through continual innovation.

Key Market Segmentation

Reactor Type: Boiling Water Reactor, High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor, Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor, Pressurized Water Reactor, Others

Lifecycle Stage: Decommissioning, EPC, Maintenance, Operation

Plant Type: Nuclear Power Plant, SMR

Application Area: Desalination, Industrial, Power Generation

End User: Defense, Energy, Others

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Report Coverage

Market Analysis: In-depth analysis of key segments: reactor types, plant stages, types, applications, end-users, geographical regions, and leading players.

Competitive Analysis: Detailed insights on industry players by establishment year, company size, location, and ownership structure.

Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of key players, including headquarters, mission, footprint, management, financials, and more.

Trends and Patents Analysis: Industry megatrends, patent filings, publication years, and leading players.

Developments: Insightful analyses of recent market developments, geographic distribution, and active players.

Strategic Frameworks: Analysis of competitive forces and SWOT analysis, including Harvey ball impact evaluation.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Revenue projections and insights valuable for leaders and newcomers.

Trend Analysis: Understand market dynamics through partnership, funding, and patent landscapes.

Industry Insight: Gain perspectives from industry experts through interviews and surveys.

Strategic Frameworks: Access decision-ready resources, including Porter's Five Forces and SWOT.

Companies Featured

CNNC

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

Engie

Exelon

KEPCO

NextEra Energy

NuScale Power

Rosatom

TerraPower

Additional Benefits

Dynamic Excel Dashboards

Up to 15% Content Customization

Interactive Report Walkthrough

Free Report Updates for Older Versions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d5qtb

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