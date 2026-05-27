Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on May 21 2026
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026, in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM): 909
- Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 909
- Number of voting rights exercisable as of May 21, 2026: 221,810,138
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 198,609,639
- Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 198,609,639
Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:
|Ordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Statut
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|
Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025
|198,571,714
|99,99%
|13,267
|0,01%
|24,658
|Approved
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025
|198,573,064
|99,99%
|11,317
|0,01%
|25,258
|Approved
|3
|Allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2025
|198,561,256
|99,99%
|25,558
|0,01%
|22,825
|Approved
|4
|Ratification of the appointment of Mr Chris Peeters as director by the Board on March 11, 2026
|197,249,464
|99,34
|1,300,981
|0,66%
|59,194
|Approved
|5
|Renewal of the term of office as director of Céline Leclercq
|192,015,780
|96,69%
|6,566,218
|3,31%
|27,641
|Approved
|6
|Renewal of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor of the Company
|198,362,405
|99,89%
|222,139
|0,11%
|25,095
|Approved
|7
|Renewal of Grant Thornton as auditor responsible for the sustainability reporting audit
|198,556 633
|99,99%
|26,496
|0,01%
|26,510
|Approved
|8
|Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2025 financial year
|194,655,837
|98,28%
|3,398,563
|1,72%
|555,239
|Approved
|9
|Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Robert Klein, for the 2025 financial year
|186,835,902
|94,39%
|11,104,515
|5,61%
|669,222
|Approved
|10
|Vote on information relating to the 2025 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
|187,199,437
|94,59%
|10,709,658
|5,41%
|700,544
|Approved
|11
|Approval of the 2026 compensation policy for corporate officers
|198,067,964
|99,80%
|391,184
|0,20%
|150,491
|Approved
|12
|Approval of the 2026 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors
|186,370,792
|94,16%
|11,567,895
|5,84%
|670,952
|Approved
|13
|Approval of the 2026 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
|186,825,740
|94,39%
|11,113,125
|5,61%
|670,774
|Approved
|14
|Authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares
|192,046,028
|96,70%
|6,544,095
|3,30%
|19,516
|Approved
|Extraordinary resolutions
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Abstention
|Statut
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|Votes
|15
|Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares
|194,133,650
|97,76%
|4,456,580
|2,24%
|19,409
|Approved
|16
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility
|183,552,949
|93,95%
|11,825,237
|6,05%
|3,231,453
|Approved
|17
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
|186,084,378
|94,02%
|11,832,179
|5,98%
|693,082
|Approved
|18
|Delegation of authority to increase for the purpose of increasing the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for investors active in the field of energy, in particular renewable energies, and in the promotion of sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters
|183,514,368
|93,94%
|11,830,431
|6,06%
|3,264,840
|Approved
|19
|Delegation of authority to authorize a capital increase, up to 30% of the capital, without preferential subscription rights in favor of named persons – delegation to the Board of the authority to designate such persons
|183,510,129
|92,47%
|14,953,722
|7,53%
|145,788
|Approved
|20
|Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights
|186,108,695
|93,77%
|12,356,286
|6,23%
|144,658
|Approved
|21
|Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority
|194,603,722
|98,00%
|3,980,712
|2,00%
|25,205
|Approved
|22
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalizing share premiums, reserves, retained earnings, or other items
|197,577,638
|99,75%
|485,820
|0,25%
|546,181
|Approved
|23
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan
|197,976,334
|99,97%
|56,056
|0,03%
|577,249
|Approved
|24
|Amendment of Article 18 of the Articles of Association to conform with the new applicable legal provisions
|198,576,439
|99,99%
|8,573
|0,01%
|24,627
|Approved
|25
|Amendment of Articles 12.7 and 12.8 of the Articles of Association to clarify their wording
|198,555,092
|99,99%
|24,921
|0,01%
|29,626
|Approved
Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, on July 23, 2026 (after market close)
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
|Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
|Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin Jennifer Jullia
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
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