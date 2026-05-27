NUCLIDIUM Announces Closing of Series B Extension Bringing Total Round to CHF 105 Million

CHF 26.4 million (EUR 28.4 million) extension, led by existing investors, accelerates clinical development of NU101 and NU201 radiotheranostic programs in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and metastatic breast cancer

Basel, Switzerland / Munich, Germany, May 27, 2026 – NUCLIDIUM AG, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed CHF 26 million (EUR 28.4 million) Series B extension, bringing the Series B total raised to CHF 105 million (approximately EUR 115 million). The financing was led by existing investors Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Angelini Ventures, together with EIB co-investment facility Aurea, Wellington Partners and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), with participation from DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF), Bayern Kapital, Vives Partners, NRW.BANK, and additional existing investors.



“Emerging data from our Phase 1/2 diagnostics studies continue to generate strong momentum for NUCLIDIUM’S true radiotheranostics approach. We will build on our programs’ best-in-class potential by initiating Phase 1/2a therapeutic studies for NU-101 and NU-201 later this year, demonstrating our direct conversion strategy from diagnosis to treatment. The Series B extension and support from our world-class investors further validate our strategy to advance next-generation copper-based radiotheranostics and unlock the full potential of the theranostic modality,” said Leila Jaafar, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of NUCLIDIUM.



Proceeds from the Series B extension will accelerate and expand the clinical development of NUCLIDIUM’S lead theranostic programs, NU101 in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and NU201 in metastatic breast cancer (mBC), into advanced clinical trials. The financing will also support the continued buildout of its worldwide production and manufacturing network for diagnostics and therapeutics and expand novel target development for its preclinical programs to bring radiotheranostics to novel solid tumor indications.



“Radiopharmaceuticals are one of the most compelling growth opportunities in oncology today. NUCLIDIUM has established clear differentiation with its copper-based radiotheranostic approach, demonstrating clinical superiority to competing radioligands and ease-of-use that supports seamless integration into hospital workflow. We are proud to support NUCLIDIUM through this new phase of growth as it advances its pipeline toward additional clinical proof-of-concept data,” said Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, Daniel Parera, MD, Partner at Kurma Partners and Mario Costantini, CEO and General Manager at Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group) for all participating investors.

The Series B financing transaction was advised by VISCHER AG as legal counsel.

About NUCLIDIUM

NUCLIDIUM AG is pioneering next-generation copper-based radiotheranostics that enable the direct conversion from cancer diagnosis to treatment. Leveraging copper isotopes, Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics, NUCLIDIUM has built a pipeline of differentiated candidates combining superior clinical performance, easy-to-scale production, and seamless integration into hospital workflows. The company’s lead programs NU101 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and NU201 in metastatic breast cancer (mBC) have demonstrated compelling efficacy and safety in Phase 1/2 diagnostics trials and are advancing into Phase 1/2 theranostics trials. Our goal is to expand the reach and clinical profile of radiotheranostics to deliver the full value of the modality and address critical unmet medical needs in oncology and women’s health.

For more information, please contact:

NUCLIDIUM

Leila Jaafar, PhD, CEO

Email: info@nuclidium.com



Investor/Media Contact NUCLIDIUM

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May

Email: nuclidium@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 171 1855682