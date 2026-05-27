$6.5+ Bn Aerogel Market Trends and Growth Forecasts 2025-2035: Expansion Driven by Aerogel's Superior Insulation Properties, Eco-friendliness, and Low Thermal Conductivity

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerogel Market Size Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Form, Areas of Application, Type of Technology, Type of Distribution Channels, Company Size, Type of Business Model and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerogel market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.34 billion in the current year to USD 6.56 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Aerogel is a solid with a highly porous structure and the smallest particle size ever found. The final product is a semi-solid material characterized by its low density and a range of distinctive properties. One of the important features of aerogel is its ability to function as an excellent thermal insulator. It is described as a dense or thick blue smoke due to how it scatters light. Although it is solid, it is incredibly lightweight and extremely porous, along with having low thermal conductivity, which makes it an exceptional choice for insulation. Further, aerogel is recyclable, highlighting its environmentally friendly characteristics and cost efficiency.



The high production costs and limited mechanical strength may pose challenges to market expansion, however, the integration of aerogel into applications like clothing, energy production, and agriculture could enhance its growth. As a result of these attributes, the aerogel market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the significant demand from sectors like aerospace, construction, automotive, and oil & gas aerogel applications.



AEROGEL MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the global aerogel market is segmented into alumina, carbon, polymers, silica and others. According to our estimates, currently, silica segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their effective chemical properties and potential applications across various technological fields. As nanostructured materials, these gels possess high specific surface areas, enhanced porosity, low density, decreased dielectric constant, and superior heat insulation characteristics.



Conversely, it is important to note that the carbon segment is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by the growing use of carbon aerogels in energy storage solutions.



Market Share by Type of Form



Based on type of form, the aerogel market is segmented into blanket, block, monolith, panel, particle and powder. According to our estimates, currently, blanket aerogel segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the effectiveness of aerogel in offering thermal insulation for buildings as well as apparel, owing to its insulating qualities, high breathability, water resistance, low dust emission, and minimal powdering.



However, particle segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its superior chemical and physical properties compared to blanket aerogels. These products find applications in various industries, including defense, electronic substrates, building and construction, transport interiors, and antennas.



Market Share by Area of Application



Based on area of application, the aerogel market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, daylighting & LVHS, marine, oil & gas, performance & coating, transportation and others. According to our estimates, currently, oil & gas segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the applications of aerogel in enhancing the insulation of deep-sea pipes and oil and gas pipelines, which helps lower production costs, increases pipeline compression resistance, and diminishes steel usage in construction. Moreover, characteristics such as hydrophobicity, mechanical strength, and outstanding thermal performance are anticipated to further boost market growth.



However, the construction sector is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the use of aerogels in the form of blankets, boards, and renders within the construction industry to aid in the preservation of heritage structures.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the aerogel market is segmented into additive manufacturing (3D printing), ambient pressure drying, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), freeze drying and supercritical drying. According to our estimates, currently, supercritical drying segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its capability to maintain three-dimensional pore structures. This characteristic results in unique attributes such as high porosity, low density, and extensive surface areas of aerogels. The supercritical drying process is applied in scaling laboratory drying operations to pilot and industrial levels.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the aerogel market is segmented into direct sales, distributors & resellers and online sales. According to our estimates, currently, direct sales segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its efficiency in fostering robust relationships between manufacturers and end-users, especially in sectors with significant volume demands.



However, the online sales segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising trend of e-commerce coupled with the increasing need for aerogel products across various industries.



Market Share by Type of Enterprise



Based on type of enterprise, the aerogel market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, large enterprise segment captures the majority share of the market. However, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $6.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



COMPANIES FEATURED

Active Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies

American Aerogel

Armacell International

Aspen Aerogels

BASF SE

Cabot

CF

Dow

Enersens

Green Earth Aerogel

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

JIOS Aerogel

Nano Technology

Svenska Aerogel

TAASI

Thermablok Aerogels

ZheJiang Surnano Aerogel

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