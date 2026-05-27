$450 Bn Battery Market Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 Featuring A123 Systems, BYD, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, and Toshiba

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035: Distribution by Type of Battery, Power Capacity, Battery Self-Discharge Rate, Technology, End-User, and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global battery market is anticipated to expand from USD 140 billion this year to USD 450 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%

This report provides an extensive analysis of the battery market, focusing on market size, opportunity analysis, and detailed segmentation by battery type, technology, end-user, and geography. It covers the competitive landscape, company profiles, patent analysis, and competitive forces influencing market dynamics.

Growth reflects the increasing demand for batteries in various sectors, led by advancements in technology and a shift toward renewable energy sources. Among the advancements, technologies like lithium-ion (Li-ion) stand out prominently due to their application in everyday devices such as smartphones and electric cars, despite challenges with energy density and safety, especially in high-performance applications like EVs and energy storage systems.

The push for renewable energy storage solutions and stringent CO2 emission regulations are driving the adoption of large-scale battery systems. With the transportation sector responsible for over a quarter of global CO2 emissions, the shift toward electric vehicles offers a significant opportunity for the battery market.

BATTERY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Segmented by type, secondary batteries currently hold the majority market share due to rising demand in cordless electronics and EVs. Technologically, Li-ion batteries dominate, credited to their widespread use in consumer electronics. From an end-user perspective, the automotive industry leads usage, but the energy storage sector is predicted to grow rapidly due to increased demand for green energy.

Geographically, Asia currently commands the largest market share; however, North America is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

What is the size and future outlook of the battery market?

Who are the leading market players?

What factors will affect market evolution?

What is the distribution of market opportunities across segments?

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $140 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $450 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



COMPANIES FEATURED

A123 Systems

BYD

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7juilp

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