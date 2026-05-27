viaim Closes RMB 100 Million A+ Round With Transsion to Accelerate Proactive AI Agent Hardware

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI hardware company viaim has announced the completion of an RMB 100-million-level A+ funding round, with global smartphone giant Transsion Holdings joining as a strategic investor. The two companies have entered into a formal partnership to jointly develop and commercialize the next generation of proactive AI assistant hardware with autonomous perception, decision-making, and execution capabilities.

The partnership combines viaim's workplace AI expertise and million-scale user profiling capabilities with Transsion's global distribution network, manufacturing strength, and localized market insights.

Transsion, a leading smartphone brand with dominant market share across Africa, brings a distribution reach few technology partners can match. Together, they aim to push AI hardware from isolated technological achievements toward broad global adoption.

OpenNote is the clearest product expression of that strategy, alongside viaim's RecDot and NoteKit. Designed with an open-ear, non-intrusive form factor for sports and daily use, OpenNote features dynamic sound-wave cancellation for reduced sound leakage, AI-powered real-time translation across 78-plus languages and 145 dialects, and up to 53 hours of battery life.





It has received the 2025 Red Dot Design Award and Japan's Good Design Award. All products follow viaim's "5+X" strategy, prioritizing five foundational qualities in design, comfort, sound, noise cancellation, and battery life, then extending through continuously evolving AI large-model capabilities.

Backed by more than 1.5 million registered users across 50 industries and 200 countries, viaim is moving from single-session recording and transcription toward a more open, context-aware office AI Agent platform.

"The first generation of AI meeting earbuds helped users hear, remember, and organize information," said Ma Xiao, Founder and CEO of viaim. "In the Agent era, once context is unlocked, AI no longer passively responds. It begins to understand, judge, and produce work proactively."

viaim shares local updates and campaign content on TikTok (viaim.sg) and Instagram (@viaim_singapore), with product details available through its official website, Shopee , and Lazada .

About viaim

viaim builds intelligent wearable devices and personal business AI Agent ecosystems designed to simplify modern work. Its work is shaped by more than a decade of AI voice interaction, hardware engineering, and workplace assistant development, with a focus on making technology more efficient, practical, and human-centered.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Amy Tsai

Email: caixiaoya@viaim.ai



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